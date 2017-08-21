Broadway Vets Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne Expecting Baby No. 2

In a recent interview with Australia's Jones publication, Broadway alum Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale revealed they are expecting the arrival of baby number two! Shared Byrne during the feature's photo shoot, "I'm a little tired but feeling good, Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."



The couple, who have been together since 2012, welcomed their first child, son Rocco, last February. Congratulations to the growing family!

Bobby Cannavale received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play for his performance in Broadway's 2011 The Motherf**cker with the Hat. The actor made his Broadway debut in 2008 in Theresa Rebeck's Mauritius (Tony nomination) and went on to star in the Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross and The Big Knife. His TV credits include Broadwalk Empire, "Nurse Jackie," "Modern Family," "Will & Grace" (Emmy Award), "Six Feet Under" and "Cupid." He recently starred in the HBO drama series VINYL.



Byrne recently made her Broadway debut in the revival of Moss Hart's "You Can't Take It with You"



