Broadway Vet Lea Michele Will Mentor on Upcoming Season of AMERICAN IDOL

Broadway veteran and GLEE alum Lea Michele has announced via twitter that she will be returning to the small screen as a mentor on the next season of American Idol.

It's official!!! I'm going to be a mentor on this season of @AmericanIdol ??!!!!! I'm so excited you have NO IDEA! ? - Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) March 2, 2018

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She recently starred in the dark Ryan Murphy comedy SCREAM QUEENS on FOX.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series.



