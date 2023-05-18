Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Todd Haimes

The Artistic Director and CEO of Roundabout Theatre Company passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 66.

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Todd Haimes, the Artistic Director and CEO of Roundabout Theatre Company, whose four-decade-long career with the organization leaves behind an incredible impact on the history of American theatre. Mr. Haimes passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 66. On June 1, 2023, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 6:45pm, in his honor.

"Todd Haimes was a force on Broadway. He led with an enthusiastic sense of imagination, determination, and compassion and his legacy will endure thanks to his incredible efforts in championing arts education and outreach as well as supporting emerging talent," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "As a Board and Executive Committee member of The Broadway League for the last 15 years, we will miss his voice of reason and his leadership greatly. As a colleague and friend to so many, the loss to our community is almost immeasurable. But we celebrate all that he did to make the magic come alive on Broadway 8 times a week!"

Mr. Haimes guided the Roundabout Theatre Company from its humble beginnings to now being one of the largest non-profit theatre companies in the country. Under his leadership, 50 productions were nominated for the Tony Awards®, and 11 garnered wins. He was a visionary who provided a platform for up-and-coming playwrights to have their works staged and sought to welcome audiences with innovative offerings such as earlier performance times and themed events that continue today.

Mr. Haimes was the former President of the Board of The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, a member of the Tony Awards Administration Committee as well as The Broadway League Executive Committee.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on Tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.



