Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2022 - Where to Watch THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL & More New Releases!

Fall into October with a brand new lineup of Broadway-themed titles coming to streaming services. From the Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet to the return of Seth Rudetsky's virtual concert series, check out what's streaming this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this October!

Theatre Movies & TV

The Color Purple (Now Streaming, Netflix)

Ahead of the upcoming musical movie remake, revisit the classic film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, now on Netflix. Watch the film here.

The Devil Wears Prada (Now Streaming, Peacock)

While we wait for Elton John's musical adaption to hit Broadway, the original Devil Wears Prada film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt arrives on Peacock. Watch the film here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Now Streaming, Hulu)

The cult-classic movie musical arrives on Hulu just in time for Halloween. Do the "Time Warp" again with Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meatloaf, and more! Watch the film here.

Catch Me If You Can (October 3, Paramount Plus)

The film that inspired 2011 musical starring Aaron Tveit comes to Paramount Plus, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Watch the film here.

Mean Girls (October 3, Paramount Plus)

And on October 3rd... Tina Fey's fan-favorite comedy arrives on Paramount Plus! The film that inspired the 2018 Broadway musical comes to streaming, starring Lindsey Lohan, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, and more. Watch the film here.

The School for Good and Evil (October 19, Netflix)

The highly-anticipated film based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani starring Patti LuPone, Sophia Anne Caruso, Rachel Bloom, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and more premieres on Netflix. Watch the film here.

Into the Woods (Sing-Along) (October 14, Disney+)

A new sing-along version of the 2014 film adaption of Into the Woods starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Christine Baranski, Lilla Crawford, and more comes to Disney+ for the first time. Watch the film here.

The White Lotus: Season Two Premiere (October 30, HBO Max)

The highly-anticipated second season of the Emmy-winning limited series comes to HBO Max, featuring Broadway alums Meghann Fahy (Next to Normal) and F. Murray Abraham (It's Only A Play), also starring Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge. Watch the series here.

Theatre Music

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (October 14)

Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays! The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future. It's a jam-packed evening of holiday hits that you won't want to miss! Pre-order the album here.

Roberta Donnay: BLOSSOM-ing! - Celebrating the Music of Blossom Dearie (October 21)

Tribute album from singer, composer, and producer Roberta Donnay. 16 tracks include "Peel Me a Grape," "Spring in Manhattan," "Just One of Those Things," "The Partys Over," "Moonlight Savings Time," and "Someone To Watch Over Me," among others. Pre-order the album here.

Chip Deffaa's The George M. Cohan Songbook (October 25)

37 Cohan songs by Jon Peterson, Stephen Bogardus, Eric William Morris, Seth Sikes, Molly Ryan, Bobby Belfry, Michael Townsend Wright, Jack Corbin, Jeremy Lanuti, Melodie Wolford, Alex Craven, Dea Julien, Keith Anderson, and more. Pre-order the album here.

& Juliet (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (October 25)

Philippe Arroyo, Melanie La Barrie, Lorna Courtney, Nicholas Edwards, Katy Geraghty, Veronica Otim, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Justin David Sullivan, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Ben Jackson Walker, Rachel Webb, Betsy Wolfe perform Max Martin classics as the highly-anticipated Broadway musical begins previews. Pre-order the album here.

Theatre Concerts

Michael Cerveris & Seth Rudetsky (October 2)

Michael Cerveris joins Seth Rudetsky for a new installment of The Seth Concert Series. He received the Tony Award for his portrayal of John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, and Tony nominations for his roles in Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy. Other Broadway appearances include In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Ali Ewoldt & Seth Rudetsky (October 23)

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway). Purchase streaming tickets here.