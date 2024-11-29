Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2024 - Where to Watch MARIA, the BEETLEJUICE Sequel, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As 2024 comes to a close, there are plenty of new movies, series, and albums that are sure to keep Broadway fans entertained amid all the holiday mania!

December sees the streaming debut of the highly anticipated Maria Callas biopic featuring Angelina Jolie as the famed opera singer. Also streaming is the 60th anniversary Mary Poppins special, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, and more!

Wicked fans are also in for a treat as the full score recording by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell will become available to hear. Find out below what to stream during the final month of the year! For those in the holiday spirit, check out our 2024 holiday streaming guide here.

Theatre TV & Film

The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 (Now Streaming, Disney+)

This special, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins, features rarely seen footage, along with new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, and Lin Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney’s grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews, and more. Watch here.

Burlesque! (December 1, Netflix)

Revisit this 2010 musical starring Cher, Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming, and more. The movie follows an ambitious small-town girl with a big voice who finds love, family, and success in a Los Angeles neo-burlesque club. Watch it here.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (December 6, Max)

Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel follows the death of Charles Deetz, the family patriarch, prompting the Deetz's to return to Winter River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld in the original. The original Beetlejuice movie spawned a hit stage adaptation, which had a history-making run on Broadway. Watch here.

The Fabulous Four (December 9, Paramount+)

The film features Tony-nominated Sheryl Lee Ralph, Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, and Emmy-Award winner Megan Mullally as friends who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn, played by Tony Award winner Bette Midler.

Maria (December 11, Netflix)

Maria is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of opera singer Maria Callas, set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of Callas' life. Starring Angelina Jolie, Maria follows the soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being.

Elton John: Never Too Late (December 13, Disney+)

The documentary follows Tony-winner Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch it here.

The Six Triple Eight (December 20, Netflix)

The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII and stars Kerry Washington (Broadway's Race, American Son) as well Shanice Shantay who played Dorothy in NBC's The Wiz Live!

Theatre Music

Chris, Mrs: Studio Cast Recording (December 5)

The score of this new musical by Matthew Stodolak and Katie Kerr marries traditional holiday themes with a contemporary musical theater sound. The studio cast includes Adam Jacobs, Danielle Wade, Samantha Pauly, and Danny Burstein. The show premiered at Toronto's Winter Garden Theatre in 2023. The first single is now available below.

Wicked Score (December 6)

This album features Stephen Schwartz and John Powell's complete score from the new Wicked movie. In addition to the digital album, vinyl editions are available here. The first track from the album has been released and can be heard below.

Hadestown: Live From London Recording (December 6)

The original West End cast recording of Hadestown by Anais Mitchell, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre in London. The cast includes Dónal Finn, Grace Hodgett Young, Zachary James, Melanie La Barrie, Gloria Onitiri, Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel. CD and digital editions include more than 20 minutes of additional music featuring five songs exclusive to those formats. Pre-save the album HERE.