Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2021- Where to Watch AND JUST LIKE THAT... & More New Releases!

As the holiday season is in full swing, December is packed with new releases that will keep Broadway fans entertained all month long!

2021 goes out with a bang with new soundtracks, including West Side Story and Annie LIVE!, and new musical films, including Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas and Encanto, hitting streaming services. This month also features several new additions to Seth Rudetsky's online concert series and live-streamed concerts from 54 Below.

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this December!

Movies & TV

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (Now Streaming, Roku)

The cast of the beloved musical television series, including Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, and Bernadette Peters, will reunite for this new holiday spectacular that picks up just as the series left off.

Chicago (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

Reneé Zellweger, Catherina Zeta Jones, Queen Latifah, and Richard Gere star in the film adaption of the iconic musical, which won the 2002 Academy Award-winner for Best Picture.

The Wedding Singer (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore that inspired the 2006 musical returns to streaming.

The Princes Bride (Now Streaming, Hulu)

While Disney continues to develop a musical version, the cult-classic film starring Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, and more hits streaming!

Single All the Way (December 2, Netflix)

Michael Urie stars in this new Netflix rom-com as he convinces his best friend to come home for the holidays with him to pretend to be his boyfriend. The film also stars Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Collidge.

Housewives of the North Pole (December 9, Peacock)

Former Mean Girls star Kyle Selig is featured in this new holiday film about dueling Christmas decorators, featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (December 9, HBO Max)

The new documentary that follows musical film producer Robert Stigwood, who produced classic movie musicals such as Hair, Evita, Grease, and more.

And Just Like That... (December 9, HBO Max)

New York City's favorite friend group is back as Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis return to their iconic Sex and the City roles in this new chapter of the sitcom. The series also features Christopher Jackson, Sara Ramirez, Chris Noth, and more.

Reopening Night (December 20, HBO Max)

Leading up to the opening of the Public Theatre after the COVID-19 pandemic, this new documentary follows the creation of a new production of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Being the Ricardos (December 21, Amazon Prime)

Aaron Sorkin's new film based on the filming process of I Love Lucy stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, and J.K. Simmons as William Frawley. The cast also features Clark Gregg, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, and John Rubinstein.

Emily in Paris Season 2 (December 22, Netflix)

Former Mean Girls star Ashley Park joins Lily Collins and Jeremy O. Harris in the second season of the hit Netflix series following a marketing executive who is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.

Encanto (December 24, Disney+)

Disney's 60th animated movie features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film also features voice performances from Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Wilder Valderrama, and more.

Music

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume One (Now Streaming)

Featuring 70 singers and 120 songs, this new recording honors the incomparable work of the late, great Stephen Sondheim. Listen to a track from the album below!

Annie LIVE! Soundtrack (Decemebr 3)

The soundtrack from the live musical event features songs from the beloved score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Celina Smith stars as Annie, joined by Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty.

West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (December 3)

The soundtrack from the highly-anticipated film remake of West Side Story streams a week before the film is released in theaters. The soundtrack features performances from Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Ansel Elgort, and more.

Caroline, Or Change (New Broadway Cast Recording) (December 17)

Made in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company under their new Broadway Records label imprint Roundabout Records, the cast recording of the new revival features Sharon D. Clarke, Caissie Levy, Chip Zien, and more.

Concerts

Jose Llana (The Seth Concert Series, December 5)

The former King and I and Spelling Bee star joins Seth Rudetsky for the continuation of his livestream concert series.

Sisgendered (54 Below, December 7)

Oklahoma! star Sis takes us on a one night journey through identity, existence, life and love. Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp produces and guest-stars in the new concert.

A Very Countess Christmas With Luann de Lesseps (54 Below Livestream, December 9)

The Real Housewives of New York star returns to 54 Below with an all-new Christmas show.

Jessica Vosk (The Seth Concert Series, December 12)

Fresh off her sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall, former Wicked star Jessica Vosk joins Seth Rudetsky for another installment of his popular concert series. Watch a clip from their last concert together below!

Andrew Barth Feldman (The Seth Concert Series, December 19)

Seth Rudetsky closes out the year with a livestream concert starring recent Dear Evan Hansen and High Schoo Music: The Series star, Andrew Barth Feldman.