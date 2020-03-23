Broadway Stars and Their Pets Celebrate National Puppy Day!

It's #NationalPuppyDay and we've asked some of your favorite Broadway stars about their favorite four-legged friends!

Becoming Nancy's Jessica Vosk and her dog Fred

"Fred Vosk was adopted from a kill shelter in 2016... before a 2 show day of Fiddler on the Roof-- I called our stage manager and told her I just adopted a dog... and asked if I could sneak him into my dressing room... she said yes, one of our swings took him for a shower between shows... and he quickly became our mascot."

Mean Girls' Taylor Louderman and her dog Charlie

"Bringing Charlie into my home helped me focus less on the pressures of performing! She is a daily reminder of what brings me joy and she loves me no matter how hard I am on myself. She also gets me out of the house more!"

Frozen West End's Samantha Barks and her dog Ivy

"Ivy just loves love and everyone who meets her can't help but smile/laugh as she won't stop tapping you until you continue with the strokes! She is always guaranteed to cheer you up when you are down, she gives SO much love and I am so grateful for her everyday!"

Diana's Zach Adkins and his dog Moose

"Moose is just a cuddly old man that's always so excited to see dad when he gets home from the show every night. He loves playing fetch, sleeping, snacks and watching The Office. One of Moose's favorite memories is the day he spent with dad at the Broadhurst while he was filming for Anastasia. We love meeting new friends, say hi if you see us on a walk!"

Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Levi Ross and his dog Ralphie

"Basically my grandpa passed away in November and I was in Miami for his funeral. A lot of my cousins had dogs and they were all there and were providing so much comfort for everyone. I had been wanting a dog for a long time and I just thought I'd check on PetFinder to see if there were any adoptable dogs near me back in Brooklyn and sure enough Ralphie's little face popped up less than a mile from me. I messaged them and said 'I don't even need to meet him, I'll put down a deposit and I'll be home at the end of the week.' I landed Friday and Saturday morning went and picked him up. Luckily he wasn't a raging maniac. In fact he was the most docile, loving pup ever. It's been a magical 4 months with him so far."

The Broadway Bachelorette's Hayley Podschun and her dog Maisey

"Boy did I luck out when I adopted Maisey from the Barc Shelter. She loves walks, playing with her ball and morning snuggles. I will never get over her perfectly crooked teeth and singing at sirens. I'm so lucky to be her mom and thankful to Melanie Moore and Bernadette Peters for bringing her into my life."

Frozen's Alyssa Joy Fox and her dog Kamiya

"Kamiya has been with me for eleven years, through cross country moves, and 3.5 years of touring. Being a performer is hard and unpredictable, but I've been grateful that she's been my constant through change all this time. I always say whenever she is home, and she is always there to greet me with love no matter where we are!"

Beetlejuice's Sophia Anne Caruso and her dog Pucci

"Pucci! Age 14 mostly always sleeps. Lives for treats and deli salmon, recently realized walks are amazing."

Hamilton's Lauren M. Boyd and her dog Nessa-Rose

"In the mornings Nessa-Rose takes her time getting out of bed. She slowly rolls over and combat crawls to greet me. She reaches as high as she can and gives me the tiniest puppy kisses, all while shaking her nubby little tail. Nessa is consistently my shadow, unless she's going to check on sis. If I'm in the kitchen, you better believe Nessa is right there to help with clean up. Her favorite treats are bananas and carrots. She LOVES going outside and often gets attention from strangers. If pigeons are around, watch out for "Act Two" Nessa. When it's time for bed, she gathers her blankets, just so, and nuzzles in for the night. Her favorite place is home, by our feet protecting us. I don't think Nessa feels like she's doing her job, if she's not keeping her family safe! #NoPlaceLikeHome"





