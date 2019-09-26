Broadway Star Jeremy Pope Will Lead Ryan Murphy's HOLLYWOOD

Deadline reports that "Choir Boy" and "Ain't Too Proud" star and Tony nominee Jeremy Pope will star opposite Darren Criss on Netflix's "Hollywood," from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Murphy calls the series "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown." Details are sparse, but it may be set in the 1940s. It centers on three leads; Pope, Criss, and David Corenswet ("The Politician"). Pope plays an aspiring writer named Archie.

"Hollywood" will be Murphy's third Netflix series under his enormous overall deal.

Pope returned to "Choir Boy" after originating the role Off-Broadway in 2013 (Drama League Award nomination). He also co-stared in the Broadway production of "Ain't Too Proud," reprising the role of Eddie Kendricks, which he originated in the out-of-town run. Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater). On screen, Pope starred in The Ranger, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. His singles "New Love" and "Feel So Good" are available on iTunes. He was nominated for a Tony for his role in "Choir Boy."

Read the original story on Deadline.





