Broadway Social Weekly Roundup: Heather Morris, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More

Celebrate the weekend with a recap in the biggest social media events on Broadway this week. From Andrew Lloyd Webber to another GLEE star hitting the NYC stage, check out some social media posts that you may have missed!

This week's roundup of news includes P!NK hosting the Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge! the Musical's new closing date, Kirstin Maldonado joining SIX the Musical, Tom Felton extending his run in Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, and new casting for Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending.

Social Videos You Missed This Week

Heather Morris joins Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Kevin McHale, and Telly Leung as another Glee alum doing theatre in NYC.

Get a first look at Morris rehearsing with the cast of Cost 'n Mayor's 11 to Midnight Off-Broadway.

Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated the opening of CATS: The Jellcile Ball by joining the cast on stage.

The next morning, Lloyd Webber sat down with BroadwayWorld to discuss the new revival, also revealing which of his musicals he would like to see be reimagined next.

This week, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas reunited on Broadway. Go inside their press day from last week below.