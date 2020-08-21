'Broadway Sings BLOOD ROCK' is Now Available on iTunes and Apple Music, Featuring Andy Mientus, Damon Daunno, and More!

The EP will get a worldwide release on all other streaming platforms on September 18.

Broadway Sings Blood Rock The Musical, a new six song EP featuring Tony nominees Damon Daunno (Curly in Oklahoma!) and Robert Torti (Starlight Express), and Andy Mientus (Broadway Les Misérables, the Pied Piper CW's "The Flash") and Jennifer DiNola (Broadway Wicked) is available now, exclusively on iTunes and Apple Music, followed by a worldwide release on all other streaming platforms is on September 18.

Blood Rock The Musical had a limited run in Los Angeles in September, 2018. With music by Michael Berns and lyrics by Michael Berns and Peabody Award winner Ralph Pezzullo (Books Jawbreaker, Inside SEAL Team Six) it is being currently reworked for an entirely new and larger Los Angeles production. The new staging's creative team - including director Kay Cole (original cast member of A Chorus Line - Broadway), production designer Andy Walmsley (The Buddy Holly Story, "American Idol") and producer Conwell Worthington (Disney Beauty and the Beast World Tour) -- participated in the production of the new studio album.

Broadway Sings Blood Rock The Musical is currently under consideration for Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Blood Rock The Musical tells the story of two rival vampire gangs that have been living secretly in the city of Philadelphia for hundreds of years. Producers said, "The new show is an homage to Grease and akin to West Side Story, with vampires. Blood Rock is a great deal of fun - and jam packed with humor and irresistible songs. At our initial Los Angeles engagement, Blood Rock was enthralling for audiences of all ages."

Broadwayworld said Blood Rock is "an entertaining romp with transfusion of wonderfulness." In the show, The Blood Rock Gang, human-friendly vampires, have been running a blood bank to obtain donated blood that they can transform into the synthetic solid form of the 'blood rock' that sustains them. However they are threatened when new arrivals, The Carnoli Gang -- more traditional human-killing vampires -- require fresh blood to feed their eternal lives.

Bela Lugosi , Jr., son of the legendary movie "Dracula" actor said, "My father would have loved this - Blood Rock has drama, action, comedy, dance, romance, and best of all, lots of vampires! I'm sure he would have greatly enjoyed the show as much as my family and I have tonight!"

The recording studio personnel for the album consists of Michael Berns and James Walsh producing the majority of the record at Walsh's Threshold Studios NYC, with sound engineers Derek Rusinek and Andy Yanchyshyn. Additional performances were recorded at Adrenaline Studios, Las Vegas, with Matt Smith as sound engineer.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You