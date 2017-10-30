Broadway Sends Regards to CA Fire VictimsÂ with Benefit Concert and Live Broadcast, 11/5

Transcendence Theatre Company, the non-profit theater company which produces the annual, award-winning "Broadway Under the Stars" open-air performance series at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County's Wine County, joins forces with several New York based Broadway veterans and artists for "Sonoma Strong Benefit Concert for California Fire Recovery," a one-night only performance, broadcasting live on Facebook from The Green Room 42 in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.



The concert is at 7 p.m. in New York City. Those on the West Coast can watch the concert live at 4 p.m. via the Transcendence Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TTCsonoma/. After hearing the news of the Northern California wildfires, New York based Broadway artists associated with Transcendence Theatre Company were inspired to support the Sonoma County community with a benefit event. They collaborated with Transcendence Theatre Company to produce and present "Sonoma Strong Benefit Concert for California Fire Recovery." "Our New York and Los Angeles based performers immediately wanted to do what they could to uplift, inspire and connect deeply with the Sonoma County community they love so much," said Transcendence Theatre Company Co-Executive Director, Stephan Stubbins. "The Nov. 5 concert will be heartfelt and meaningful, with a musical program that is uplifting and hopeful."



"Many of our New York based performers consider Sonoma County their second home. They are passionate about sharing their talents and heart to reach thousands in Sonoma County and beyond. From coast to coast, everyone can be a part of it. The live broadcast from New York provides a unique opportunity for all of us to join together for a thoughtful and uplifting experience," said Stubbins. Broadway artists performing in the Nov. 5 concert include - AJ Ackleson, Kayley Anne Collins, Erika Conaway, Desirée Davar (West Side Story), Aubrey Mae Davis, Kurt Domoney (A Chorus Line), Nicolas Dromard (Jersey Boys), Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys), David R. Gordon, Andrew Hodge, Leah Horowitz (Follies), Avionce Hoyles, Joey Khoury, Nikko Kimzin, James LaRosa, Michael Mahany, Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia), Erin Maya, Colin Campbell McAdoo, Leslie McDonel (American Idiot), Will Reynolds, Evan Ruggiero, Jamison Scott (Memphis), Libby Servais (Wicked), Q Smith (Come From Away), Lauren Sprague, and John Yi. The "Sonoma Strong Benefit Concert" is produced by Nikko Kimzin (Producing Director of Epoch Creative NYC) with creative conception by Roy Lightner; staging by Jim Cooney; musical direction by Paul Peglar and Loclan Mackenzie-Spencer; and stage management by Colleen Till, Helen Irene Muller and Amanda M. Stuart. Thousands of residents have been impacted by the wildfires in the Northern California Wine Country region. In response to relief efforts, Transcendence Theatre Company established the "Rise Up & Recover Fund." Proceeds from the "Sonoma Strong Benefit Concert" will be contributed to the fund which helps support fire victims, evacuees and first responders in the towns of Glen Ellen, Kenwood, Santa Rosa and Sonoma, California.



The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue, 42nd & Tenth

(Enter at 4th Floor lobby of Yotel Hotel)

New York, NY 10036

7 p.m. Sunday - Nov. 5, 2017



Live Facebook Broadcast:

4 p.m. PST - Sunday - Nov. 5, 2017

Follow Transcendence Theatre Company at: https://www.facebook.com/TTCsonoma/

Just click "like" and "follow." Tune to the Transcendence Theatre Company Facebook page at 4 p.m. PST Sunday - Nov. 5, 2017 to watch the live broadcast of "Sonoma Strong Benefit Concert for California Fire Recovery."



COST: $30 per person

New York City - The Green Room 42



Reserve tickets to attend the live New York City concert performance at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10217017.

