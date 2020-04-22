Broadway Rewind: Stephanie J. Block Sails THE PIRATE QUEEN to Broadway in 2007!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Backwards looks back at the loss of one of the musical theatre's most dashing young stars, Daniel McDonald. We give you a look at him in the Kander and Ebb musical Steel Pier' We also dropped by New World Stages to meet the women of Doug Stone's off Broadway Tupperware comedy 'Sealed For Freshness', and for all the Stephanie J. Block fans, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge takes us to a rehearsal of the epic Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schonberg and Richard Maltby Jr. musical The Pirate Queen.

Stephanie J. Block told Richard Ridge what it is like singing a Boublil and Schonberg score, "It's a dream. I guess anybody of my age, if you loved musical theater, back when you were a pre- teen, Les Miz and Miss Saigon were what you achieved for. I remember in voice class I would hope to hit the high note that Lea Salonga could hit and now to know that music is being written for me, with my voice... it's just blows my mind."





