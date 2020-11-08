Broadway Rewind: Raúl Esparza & More Bring LEAP OF FAITH to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2012...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when Leap of Faith opened at the St. James Theatre, where it played for 19 performances. Based on the Steve Martin movie and featuring a score by eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, Leap of Faith was directed and choreographed by Christopher Ashley and starred Raúl Esparza, Jessica Phillips, Kendra Kassebaum, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Leslie Odom, Jr., Krystal Joy Brown and Talon Ackerman.

Leap of Faith tells the story of Jonas Nightingale, an electrifying performer and rabble-rouser who's planning to take the whole town for a ride. But when a small-town girl stops him in his tracks, this hustler may just discover something to believe in.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

