Broadway Rewind: MARY POPPINS is Practically Perfect in 2006!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Rewind is a look at Disney's Mary Poppins and a behind the scenes look at director John Doyle's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, which welcomed back to Broadway Raul Esparza as Bobby. Raul told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, 'The show is a groundbreaking piece of musical theatre, that is a masterpiece. I've seen many, many productions of it, and I've enjoyed them all, but I never knew, that it was this good and I feel like it was just written.'

We then moved on to the exciting opening night of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's glorious production of Mary Poppins, which was the perfect blend of the classic Academy Award winning 1964 Disney film and the popular P.L Travers books. Ashley Brown, who took on the iconic role of Mary Poppins told me, 'Everyone had Julie Andrews engrained in their head, so I just sort of came at her from my point of view. I made her my own.' Enjoy this episode!





