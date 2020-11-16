Broadway Rewind: Laura Osnes Sings 'Dyin' Ain't So Bad' and More from BONNIE & CLYDE
Today we rewind to 2011...
As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!
Today we rewind to 2011, with scenes from the musical Bonnie & Clyde, including Laura Osnes' show-stopping number 'Dyin' Ain't So Bad.' The musical, which played for 36 performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, starred Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan as the title duo. In the show, two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde and now, this sexy new musical has claimed the Schoenfeld Theatre as its hideout.
Below, watch highlights from the show!
