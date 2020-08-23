Broadway Rewind: Idina Menzel Returns to Broadway with IF/THEN

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when If/Then was getting ready to return to Broadway. By the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators of Next to Normal (Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey and Michael Greif) and starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, James Snyder, LaChanze, Anthony Rapp, Jenn Colella, and Jason Tam, the musical opened March 30 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it played for 401 performances.

If/Then is a contemporary musical that follows Elizabeth as she rebuilds her life in New York, a city of endless possibilities. If/Then is an original new musical set at the intersection of choice and chance, where the road you take meets the road you didn't.

Below, watch as the cast gives a special sneak peek of the show before previews began!

