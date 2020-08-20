Broadway Rewind: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Catches on at Bryant Park in 2011

Frank Abagnale, Jr. cons Bryant Park in today's flashback.

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Summer in NYC means just one thing to Broadway fans- the return of Broadway in Bryant Park! Of course, along with Broadway, the series is paused this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy performances from past seasons.

Today we flashback to 2011, when Catch Me If You Can performed on the Bryant Park stage. Catch Me If You Can, based on the book and hit 2002 DreamWorks film of the same name directed by Stephen Spielberg with screenplay by Jeff Nathanson and book by Frank Abagnale, Jr., played for 166 performances at the Neil Simon Theatre. It starred Aaron Tveit, Kerry Butler, Tom Wopat, and Norbert Leo Butz, who won a Tony Award for his performance.

Catch Me If You Can captures the astonishing true story of Frank Abagnale, Jr., a world-class con artist who passed himself off as a doctor, a lawyer, and a jet pilot-all before the age of 21. With straight-arrow FBI agent Carl Hanratty on Frank's trail, we're off on a jet-setting, cat-and-mouse chase, as a jazzy, swinging-sixties score keeps this adventure in constant motion. In the end, Agent Hanratty learns he and Frank aren't so very different after all, and Frank finds out what happens when love catches up to a man on the run.

Watch below as the original company performs "Jet Set," "Fly, Fly Away," and "Goodbye" and click here for even more performances from Broadway in Bryant Park.

