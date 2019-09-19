Broadway Podcast Network Launches to Consolidate Theatre Podcasts

Tony and Emmy-award-winning Broadway producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde, ShowBusiness: The Road To Broadway) and podcast host/producer & engineer Alan Seales ("The Theatre Podcast") launch the Broadway Podcast Network, the first-ever digital network dedicated to theater and its stories, they announced today. Designed to be a go-to-hub for theater makers and fans alike, the network launches today and features already beloved as well as new, original programming from all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers in all areas of the theater industry.

"The world of Podcasting is exploding," Berinstein said. "By aggregating existing theater-related podcasts under one network label and by initiating the development and production of many new podcast programs from diverse and exciting voices, our goal is to create a must-visit daily destination for anyone and everyone who loves theatre. The Broadway Podcast Network is an all-access backstage to insider conversations with theatre stars...legends... creators and makers, to rarified theatre history, to provocative discussions about theatre issues and the business of Broadway, to invaluable theatre-related career guidance, to parodies...musical podcasts...innovative theatre storytelling and to so much more, We're so excited to share BPN with the theatre community and with theatre-lovers everywhere."

Broadway Podcast Network launches with 30 podcasts and more than 1200 episodes, all available and easily searchable on their user-friendly website. In addition tfan-favorite podcasts like "The Ensemblist," "The Fabulous Invalid," "Broadwaysted", "Josh Swallows Broadway", and "The Theatre Podcast," new, original content includes "The Ladies WhLunch," from Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie; "The Untold Stories of Broadway," from host Jennifer Ashley Tepper based on her popular book series; "You Can't Say That! From Tony Award-winner Tonya Pinkins and many more, with additional original programming trolled out. At launch, the evolving roster of podcasts includes:

A Broad's Way: This podcast sits down with professionals in the theatre biz, laughing at the utter insanity of the world of Broadway and the immeasurable joys that come along with it. Hosted by Brittany Bigelow.

AS THE CURTAIN RISES: Hosted by four-time Tony-winning Broadway Producer Dori Berinstein, "As the Curtain Rises" takes a deep dive look inside the creative process behind your favorite Broadway shows with the artists who brought those shows to life.

AUDITION SECRETS WITH JUSTIN GUARINI: The "Audition Secrets" podcast is your direct line to behind the scenes audition success strategies and insiders, straight from the stages, the audition rooms, and the players to your earbuds.

THE BACKDROP: Hosts Kevin Bleyer & Nella Vera put theater's biggest hits and most compelling productions in context - featuring interviews with the creators and cast, punctuated by a punchy, deeply researched dive into the reasons why this particular production is relevant at this particular moment. Oh, and it's also funny.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS: Hosts Robert W. Schneider & Kevin David Thoma collect the wit, wisdom, and anecdotes of musical theatre's greatest artists from the Golden Age to Now. From actors to directors, designers to playwrights, press agents to general managers.

BREAKING BROADWAY: An insider's road map to making it on Broadway, hosted by Tony-nominee and Broadway favorite Kerry Butler.

BROADWAYSTED: Join the hilarious happy hour antics on "Broadwaysted" every Tuesday as the brightest stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

BUILT FOR THE STAGE: Hosted by Joe Rosko, "Built For The Stage" is an online fitness program that helps actors match their Broadway talent to a new Broadway body.

THE COMPASS: Host Leah Walsh documents the lives of artists navigating the waters between art and commerce. What do they do when they feel themselves going to the dark side? How do they find balance when they are creating beautiful things?

THE COME UP: Hosted by Matt Rodin, "The Come Up" holds space for honest conversations about the reality of being a growing artist in the entertainment industry today.

DEVELOP YOUR CHARACTER: Elysa Gardner hosts a series of candid conversations with industry experts, theatre educators and savvy parents discussing strategies to help culture-consuming kids and aspiring young artists become great performers-on stage, off stage and at every stage of their lives. Created by the team at Camp Broadway.

THE ENSEMBLIST: Hosted by Mo Brady, "The Ensemblist" is an online advocate for the talented artists working in theatre ensembles. Each episode highlights a conversation that affects performers in Broadway ensembles, with experts on the topic sharing their insights in candid interviews.

EQUITY ONE: BROADWAY'S HAPPY HOUR: Relax and enjoy a cocktail as Elliott Mattox and Caleb Dicke chat, laugh and play games with some of our favorite Broadway artists!

THE FABULOUS INVALID: "The Fabulous Invalid" is a Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, writer and critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. On a weekly basis the group takes a 360 degree view of the business of Broadway through interviews with actors, writers, directors, designers, and everyone in between.

HOW TO BE MORE CHILL: Hosted by Ilana Levine of Little Known Facts and Sam Maher of YesBroadway, "How to Be More Chill" the podcast centers around deep-dive interviews with the show's creators and cast members as they give you the behind-the-scenes scoop on how the show entered the international pop culture zeitgeist on such a massive scale and how the impact of the show's fandom brought the show to Broadway.

JIM AND TOMIC'S MUSICAL THEATRE HAPPY HOUR: One from Scotland, one from Chicago, theater fans Jimi and Tommy come together to offer you a sip of everything you need to quench your musical theater thirst.

JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY: A subversive comedy podcast with Broadway's biggest names, hosted by Josh Lamon, one of Broadway's most sought out comedic performers (and it's not just his mom who thinks so!).

THE LADIES WHO LUNCH: Join Tony Award-winning host Donna McKechnie and her luncheon guests - amazing women of Broadway - at legendary Sardis restaurant for a scrumptious meal of rarified theatre storytelling. You're not going to want to miss this.

LOVEVILLE HIGH: A 9-part musical podcast series consisting of ten-minute episodes. It is a self-contained love story in the fictional town of Loveville, Ohio on prom night. Book and Lyrics: David Zellnik

MAMA'S TALKIN' LOUD: Hosts Cara Cooper & Jessica Rush juggle motherhood, eight shows a week and their support group for mothers in the business of show, called Broadway Baby Mamas. Join Cara and Jessica as they discuss the comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas of Broadway and beyond.

PAGE TO STAGE: A CONVERSATION WITH THEATRE MAKERS: Ever wonder what an actor's process is when preparing for an audition? Want to know how a producer chooses projects? What comes first: music or lyrics? Join co-hosts Mary and Brian as they set out to find the answers to those questions and more!

PUTTING IT TOGETHER: Host Ollie Southgate sits down with Broadway's best business minds to talk about the state of the art and their role in keeping the world's biggest theater town at the top of the list.

STAGE DOOR SESSIONS: In-depth conversations with Broadway's brightest, bringing you what's new, what's noteworthy, and what's coming next to a stage near you.

STUCK: "Stuck" is a show about triumphing over common workplace dilemmas. If you know what it's like to have a problem at work without a clue what to do, listen in! Hosts Damian Bazadona and Rachelle Pereira hear questions from listeners on where they are STUCK and only have five minutes to think about it before weighing in and trying to find a solution.

SUPPORT FOR THIS PODCAST: A very popular, very buzzy interview show all of your on-trend friends are already listening to. From the demented, yet loving minds of Jessica Fontana and Ryan Langer comes SUPPORT FOR THIS PODCAST, a podcast for people whose love language is insightful mocking that comes from the heart.

TALK BACK: THE BACKDROP puts theater's biggest hits and most compelling productions in context. Join host Emmy and Writers Guild Award winner Kevin Bleyer ("The Daily Show") and producer Nella Vera for this thoughtful mix of historical scene-setting and related current events - the full backdrop. Oh, and it's also funny.

THE THEATRE PODCAST: Hosted by Alan Seales, this podcast features intimate conversations with theatre's biggest talents, ranging all across the spectrum of individuals involved in the professional theater industry

THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY: Jennifer Ashley Tepper's "Untold Stories of Broadway" book series is now a podcast! In each episode, the secrets and mysteries of a different Broadway theater will be explored by Tepper and a special guest with a connection to that theater.

THE WRONG CAT DIED is a parody theater podcast made by a theater outsider about the beloved (and maligned) musical Cats.

YOU CAN'T SAY THAT!: Host Tonya Pinkins, the Tony award winner who brought down the house with in Caroline, Or Change, who roasted herself on YouTube and who started #BlackPerspectivesMatter and #OtherPerspectivesMatter when she published an essay on leaving the titular role of Mother Courage, will get down and dirty with her peers about life on The Boards. "You Can't Say That!"... is the show where you can!

Broadway Podcast Network is all about creating an engaging, immersive, user-friendly experience where theater stories of all kinds can be easily found, shared, and enjoyed. A mix of new, exciting original programming alongside podcasts you already know and love, the Broadway Podcast Network is building the perfect daily digital destination with partnership with tremendously talented content creators, all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers of all kinds. With a vast range of theater-related programming, Broadway Podcast Network podcasts offer something for everyone, including behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, magical theater history, candid interviews with your favorite stars, and so much more. Broadway Podcast Network's audience includes theater professionals and industry leaders, theater students, up-and-coming artists, and theater fans from all over the world.

