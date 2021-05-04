Broadway Performers Sign Letter Endorsing Brad Hoylman for Manhattan Borough President

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman, who is currently running to be the next Manhattan Borough President, has a long history supporting the performing arts and cultural institutions in New York City. So much so, that stars like André De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Liz Calloway, Ryann Redmond, Telly Lueng, Seth Rudetsky, and more have come together signing a letter of endorsement. Most recently, Senator Hoylman worked alongside Broadway producer Tom D'Angora on his campaigns to "Save West Bank Café" and "Save Birdland" as well as making it "Andre De Shields Appreciation Day" in Hell's Kitchen to honor the Tony winner's charitable efforts this past year. D'Angora coordinated the endorsement letter and states "I have witnessed first-hand the amazing work Brad has done for our community, not just during the pandemic, but throughout his tenure in the NY State Senate. Simply stated, Brad has our back and I wanted him to know we have his back as well. Please join us in supporting this great public servant."

Brad Hoylman has spent the last eight years fighting in the State Senate for progressive reforms that make a real difference in New Yorkers' lives. He led the fights to end discrimination against transgender New Yorkers, ban ICE from targeting undocumented New Yorkers outside court houses, strengthen vaccine requirements to protect children and the immunocompromised, make police reporting more transparent, protect tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and get justice for victims of child sexual abuse. As Borough President, Brad will bring this same energy to tackle the toughest challenges and rebuild Manhattan for working families, small businesses and our most vulnerable communities. Brad has lived in Manhattan for 27 years; he lives in the Village with his husband David and daughters, Lucy and Silvia. Brad would make history as the first LGBTQ Borough President.

Senator Hoylman states, "It is a thrill and an honor to have the support of such a talented and fabulous group of Broadway heavy hitters. As we come out the other side of this incredibly difficult year, it will be entertainers and artists who help us feel connected, alive and inspired again. If I have the privilege of serving as Manhattan's next Borough President, I will work to ensure that our live entertainment industry not only survives but thrives post-pandemic."

An excerpt from the letter proclaims:

As we come out of one of the most difficult years in the history of our great city, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but the problems facing the theater community are far from over. As we recover from the pandemic, it is becoming painfully obvious that not only will theater workers be the last to go back to work, but we will also be the least to work as well. Over the next several years, this city needs a strong and steady hand helping to guide us back to prosperity, and theater professionals need a leader who understands that theater is not a luxury: it is an essential part of our city's political landscape. That is why we are supporting Brad Hoylman for Manhattan Borough President.

Brad is not only uniquely qualified to help lead our city in the uncertain years that follow the pandemic, but he is also a leader who understands the value of NY theater. As a State Senator and the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Brad Hoylman has represented New York's 27th State Senate District with distinction for years.

Throughout his career, Brad has been a vociferous and passionate champion for live entertainment, theater, arts, and culture. He's been a steadfast ally for organized stage workers, musicians and small businesses. In this year's New York State budget Brad helped secure $100 million for NYC musical and theatrical production tax credit; $40 million for an arts and cultural organization recovery grant program, and $800 million for small businesses, including arts institutions and venues. Brad was a leading advocate for the Save Our Stages Act to support arts venues during the pandemic. He stood with the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 on the #SaveNYCMusicians campaign.

He pushed to cancel rent for venues, especially for small venues, to ensure their survival during the pandemic; and he pushed to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic, including those in the live entertainment industry who lost their jobs.

He is currently working with the Revive & Rebuild Coalition to push for hundreds of millions in funding earmarked for arts institutions, arts-related businesses, artists, and cultural workers through the State budget process. Brad has served on the Cultural Affairs Committee in the Senate since 2013.

Time and again, Brad has proven himself to be a dear friend to our community: he was pivotal in our successful campaigns to save The West Bank Café and Birdland Jazz Club; and he recently honored our own André De Shields with a Senate proclamation declaring April 8th as André De Shields Appreciation Day.

In his campaign for Borough President, Brad has earned the endorsement of the Motion Picture Studio Mechanics (IATSE Local 52) as well as the United Federation of Teachers, Uniformed Firefighters Association Local 94, and NASW-NYC. As Borough President, Brad will create more equitable access to the arts by focusing on funding smaller institutions in low-income areas.

If elected, Brad Hoylman will be the first openly gay Manhattan Borough President. We believe this historic and productive candidate is exactly what this city needs moving forward.

It is for all of these reasons - and more - that we proudly endorse Brad Hoylman for Manhattan Borough President

Tom D'Angora (Producer/Director), Michael D'Angora (Producer/Director), André De Shields (Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Winner, Hadestown, The Wiz, Ain't Misbehaivin), Judy Kuhn (4 time Tony Nominee, Les Miz, Chess, She Loves Me, Fun Home), Liz Callaway (Tony Nominee, Baby, Miss Saigon), Renee Taylor (Emmy Winner, Oscar and Tony Nominee, The Nanny), Dylan Baker (3 time Emmy Nominee, Tony Nominee, La Bete, The Audience, November), Becky Ann Baker (Emmy Nominee, Best little Whorehouse, All My Sons, Assassins), Brad Oscar (2 time Tony Nominee, Something Rotten, The Producers), Alison Fraser (2 time Tony Nominee The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance, Gypsy), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Rent, Pacific Overtures), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then, Bring it On), Christine Pedi (Chicago, Talk Radio), Jason Tam (Be More Chill, A Chorus Line, If/Then), Christina Bianco (Marvelous Wonderettes, Forbidden Broadway, Sirius xm host), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd), Maya Days (Aida, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar), Ilene Kristen (2 time Emmy Nominee, original cast of Grease), Joe Iconis (Tony Nominated composer, Be More Chill), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Seth Rudetsky (Disaster, Stars in the House, Sirius xm host), Billy Stritch (42nd St, Liza at The Palace), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked), Justin Sergant (Rock of Ages, Spider Man), Laura Woyasz (Wicked), Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanado), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Gerry McIntyre (Once on This Island, Joseph..., Anything Goes), Susie Mosher (Hairspray, NEWSical), Michael West (Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miz), Stephanie Martignetti (Beautiful, Sunset Boulevard), Amy Hillner Larsen (Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray), Emily McNamara (NEWSical, A Musicl About Star Wars), Alex Ringler (West Side Story, A Chorus Line), Taylor Crosoure NEWSical, Forbidden Broadway, A Musical About Star Wars), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Harris Doran (Producer/Director/Actor), Steve Olsen (Owner of The West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theatre), Gianni Valenti (Owner of Birdland Jazz Club), Billy Recce (Composer, A Musical About Star Wars), Carly Sakolove (Marvelous Wonderettes, NEWSical), Marisa Redanty (45 Seconds From Broadway), Jacob Yates (Musical Director, Dear Evan Hansen), Amy Griffen (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, NEWSical, Forbidden Broadway), Dylan Hartwell (NEWSical, A Musical About Star Wars), Gregory Sullivan (Suessical), Amanda Lopez (Marvelous Wonderettes, A Musical About Star Wars), Sally Schwab (Marvelous Wonderettes), Jennifer Pace (MAC Award winner), Krystal Roccaro (Marvelous Wonderettes, NEWSical), Brent Jones (Addy & Uno, A Musical About Star Wars), Lorinda Lisitza (Mac Award winner), Miles Sternfeld (Producing Artistic Director // New City Music Theatre), Jackie Sanders (Musical of Musicals The Musicals... and More), Jennifer Leigh Houston (Singer), Toni Stanton (Singer), Holly-Anne Devlin (Producer/Director), Megan Campbell (Chicago), Zach Dorff (To Kill A Mockingbird), Will Bierman (Actor), Marie Gabrielle (Singer/songwriter/musician), Seth Bisen-Hersh (Composer, Love Quirks), Carmen Jackson (Actor), Eric Corona (Actor), Nina Shreiber (Talent Manager), Sydney Shreiber (Producer), Kathleen Devlin (Producer), Joey Oliva (Producer), Greg Uliasz (Agent, MSA Agency), Joe Beumer (Lighting Designer), Josh Roberts (musician), Melissa McGee (Actor), Josh Palmer (Scenic Designer).

Photo Credit Lia Chang