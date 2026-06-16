Broadway Performer and Stage Manager Tim Craskey Dies at 53

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Tim Craskey, a Broadway performer, dancer and stage manager, has died at the age of 53.

Craskey appeared as a principal dancer in Disney's Aida and later in the revival of Sweet Charity. His performance credits also included an appearance in Disney's television adaptation of Cinderella, and he toured throughout Europe with the Chippendales.

Craskey began appearing in national and regional television commercials and print advertisements as a child. Before the age of 10, he had already performed professionally, including in a production of Oliver! at Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre. His talent and Stage Presence earned him the title of Junior Mr. Dance of America, leading to competitions and performances across the United States.

He first performed in Atlantic City before moving to Las Vegas, where he was featured in the production show Enter the Night. After his performing career, Craskey remained active in the entertainment industry as a freelance stage manager, overseeing productions and talent in Las Vegas, aboard cruise ships, and at corporate events throughout the United States and internationally.