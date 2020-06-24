Broadway On Demand Launches New Global Spotlight Series With Korean Musical XCALIBUR
Broadway On Demand has announced their new Global Spotlight Series with the streaming premiere of the Korean mega-hit musical, Xcalibur, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BroadwayOnDemand.com.
Xcalibur, directed by Stephen Rayne, premiered in Korea on June 15, 2019 at the sprawling Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul, Korea. The production was the most anticipated show of the Korean season with an all-star cast including Kai, in the role of King Arthur, and was the latest collaboration between Grammy- and Tony-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, playwright Ivan Menchell and lyricist Robin Lerner.
This star-studded production of Xcalibur comes exclusively to Broadway on Demand, where viewers will be able to stream the world premier streaming event on Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 PM ET. The streaming will include an exclusive, free, pre-show red carpet event at 7:30 PM ET hosted by Laura Heywood (Broadway Fanatic) that features cast members, Wildhorn, and the producing team from Korea. The premier stream and a 48-hour on-demand playback rental will be made available for $5.99 until July 6th.
To purchase streaming tickets please visit http://get.broadwayondemand.com/xcalibur/
Xcalibur was produced by EMK Musical Company with distribution and worldwide stage rights managed by EMK International. EMK Musical Company is one of the top producers of Korean musicals having defined the genre now known as K-Musical. Additionally, EMK Musical Company owns and creates IP such as Mata Hari, The Man Who Laughs, Xcalibur, Monte Cristo and Hamlet. EMK International is the first company in Korea specializing in content distribution and management of worldwide stage rights, offering exclusive licenses of superb productions.
Xcalibur is a musical which reinterprets the British legend of King Arthur, centering on his leadership and charisma, and his path from being an ordinary man to becoming the legendary king after pulling the sword Excalibur from a sacred stone. The music, composed by Frank Wildhorn, one of Korea's favorite theater composers, is in the Celtic style.
