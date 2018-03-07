Broadway Legend Patti LuPone To Guest Star On CBS Comedy MOM

According to Entertainment Weekly, Patti LuPone will guest star in upcoming episode of MOM on CBS. LuPone will play Rita, the new owner of the building that is managed by Bonnie (Allison Janney). Rita is a bit of a live wire: Freshly divorced, she's either barking orders or sharing way too much about her personal life. LuPone's episode will air in April.

LuPone was last seen on the small screen in My CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and Penny Dreadful. Last year, she voiced the judge on BoJack Horseman.

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Anna Faris and Emmy Award winner Allison Janney star in this often heart-wrenching comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre ("The Big Bang Theory", "Two and a Half Men," "Mike & Molly," "Young Sheldon"). Christy is a single mom who, after years of questionable choices, is now sober and trying to get her life on track. She's tested daily by her mother, Bonnie, who Christy still considers the root of her troubles, even though she has also gotten sober.



Now mother and daughter are working to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family. Christy has gone back to school and is pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie attempts to have a healthy romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Adam, and figure out what she wants to be when she grows up. Through all this, Christy and Bonnie rely on their support system from AA, including wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill and the overly emotional Wendy. Together, they help each other stay sober and face whatever life throws at them.

LuPone is a two-time Grammy Award winner and a two-time Tony Award winner. She is also a 2006 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee. The actress made her Broadway debut in Three Sisters in 1973. She received the first of six (as of 2014) Tony Award nominations for the 1975 musical The Robber Bridegroom. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Eva Perón in the 1979 original Broadway production of Evita. She played Fantine in the original London cast of LES MISERABLES and Moll in The Cradle Will Rock, winning the 1985 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her work in both. She won a second Tony Award for her role as Mama Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of Gypsy.

Other stage musical performances include her Tony-nominated role as Reno Sweeney in the 1987 revival of Anything Goes, her Olivier-nominated role as Norma Desmond in the 1993 original production of Sunset Boulevard in London, her Tony-nominated role as Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and her Tony-nominated role as Lucia in the 2010 original production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. She also won two GRAMMY AWARDS for the recording of the 2007 Los Angeles Opera production of Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny; for Best Classical Album and Best Opera Recording.

On television, she starred in the drama series Life Goes On (1989-1993) and received Emmy Awardnominations for the TV Movie The Song Spinner (1995) and for her guest role in the sitcom Frasier(1998). She also had a role in the third season of the FX thriller series American Horror Story: Coven(2013-2014). Her film appearances include Witness (1985), Driving Miss Daisy (1989), State and Main(2000) and Parker (2013).

