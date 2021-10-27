Broadway League Will Release New Weekly Grosses Report

In early August, the Broadway League announced that it would not share weekly grosses for the coming Broadway season- a decision that has just been reversed. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the League will release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances in upcoming weeks. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

"Due to the increased demand for how Broadway is doing, each week we are going to share a composite of the grosses, the capacity for the week, the grosses for the week, and the number of performances accomplished for the week," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

For the week ending October 24, a total of 26 shows played 174 performances at 85.16% capacity. Total attendance was 176,073 and total gross was $22,164,602.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 823 performances at 85.94% capacity, earning $105,460,347, with 813,267 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.