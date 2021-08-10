Broadway League Will Not Share Grosses for Broadway Shows Throughout 2021-22 Season

As many shows prepare for their big autumn returns, questions remain about how ticket sales will fare during Broadway's first re-opening months. And it might be a while before those questions are answered...

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Broadway League will not share weekly grosses for the coming season. "The League will not be distributing box office grosses for the 2021-22 season," a League representative shared. "This decision is based on many factors, including both the staggered roll-out of returning and new productions, and anticipated variations in performance schedules. The data will not be comparable with previous seasons. Our current plans are to resume reporting of grosses in the 2022-2023 Broadway season."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.