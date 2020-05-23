Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes to Kick Off Your Memorial Day Weekend!
History has its eyes on this playlist...
Memorial Day weekend festivities might not be quite what we're used to this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't celebrate in song. Need some showtunes to liven up your solo barbecue? BroadwayWorld has got you covered!
Below, check out 40 songs from Broadway musicals that are sung by characters eager to join the fight, soldiers at war, and civilians reflecting on loss. From treasured classics like On the Town and White Christmas, to new works like Dogfight and Hamilton, enjoy your Memorial Day Broadway-style!
Need more ways to celebrate? Tune in right here on Sunday, May 24 (8pm) to watch the PBS NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, featuring performances from Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and more!
