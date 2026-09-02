Broadway Interfaith Celebration to Feature Baayork Lee at St. Malachy's

On Monday, September 14 at 7:30pm, St. Malachy's - The Actors' Chapel will host BROADWAY INTERFAITH CELEBRATION - an annual gathering of faith communities in the Theatre District, marking the beginning of the new theatre season.

This year's event features a conversation with celebrated Broadway actor, director, choreographer, and author, Baayork Lee, as well as solo performances by Bradley Dean, Paula Leggett Chase, David Chase, Amy Justman, Jane Coleman, Hal Robinson, and Matthew Johnson Harris. All will be accompanied by The Actors' Chapel Choir & Instrumentalists, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Fraser. George Drance, S.J. (La MaMa, Magis Theatre) will Emcee this year, and will be joined by clergy from The Theatre District (Rabbi Jill Hausman - Actors' Temple, Pastor Arden Strasser - St. Luke's Lutheran Church, and Fr. Stephen Setzer - St. Clement's Episcopal Church).

There is a suggested cash donation of $20 at the door to offset expenses.

St. Malachy's was founded in 1902, and The Actors Chapel was established in 1920. St. Malachy's - The Actors' Chapel is a spiritual oasis in New York's heart for Broadway artists and fans alike.

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