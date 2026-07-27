THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS Festival to Honor Sofia Gubaidulina at St. Malachy
Musicians who worked with the late composer join InfraCore for panels, chamber works and a community jam.
InfraSound will present 'The Edge of the Abyss: the Music and Legacy of Sofia Gubaidulina (1931-2025)' at St. Malachy - The Actors' Chapel in Times Square from August 28th-30th, 2026. Named after Gubaidlina's work for seven cellos and two waterphones, The Edge of the Abyss is part concert-series, music festival, memorial, and community gathering. Join us for three full days of music by or inspired by Sofia Gubaidulina and learn more about this important composer's contribution to modern classical music.
Night 1 (Fri. Aug 28th 6-9:30 pm):
Gubaidulina Panel Discussion and Community Jam FREE CONCERT
At 6 pm, learn about Sofia Gubaidulina's life and music from musicians who have worked directly with her! Joined by Jules Biber (DMA, CUNY Grad Center), Lucy Shelton (soprano), and Susan Botti (composer/soprano), this informal discussion will center the experiences of musicians who've collaborated with Gubaidulina and premiered her works with special performances from Biber and Shelton. Afterward at 8 pm, enjoy a community improvisation session where members of the newly formed InfraMantle will read through text scores by InfraSound members. Bring your own instrument or voice to join the fun!
Night 2 (Sat. Aug 29th at 8:00-9:30 pm): Dots, Lines, and Zigzags:
Solos and Duos TICKETED CONCERT
Come hear some of Gubaidulina's most exciting, virtuosic, and enthralling solo and duo music performed by our very own InfraCore! Program below:
Aus den Visionen von Hildegard von Bingen (From the Visions of Hildegard von Bingen) (1994) for alto solo
Detto I: Sonata for Organ and Percussion (1978)
Sonatina (1978) for solo flute
Punkte, Linien, und Zickzack (Dots, Lines, and Zigzags) (1976) for bass clarinet and piano
Chaconne (1962) for solo piano
In Croce (On the Cross) (1991) for organ and cello
Night 3 (Sun. Aug 30th at 4:30-7 pm):
On the Edge of the Abyss: Chamber Music TICKETED CONCERT
For the closing night, join the InfraCore on a journey through cosmic ecstasy with a curated program of dramatic, ethereal, and liminal chamber music. Afterwards, enjoy a a drink (or two!) at our post-festival reception and 26/27 season kick-off!
Excerpts from Galgenlieder (Gallows Songs) à 5 (1996) for mezzo-soprano, flute, perc., organ, and double bass
VI. Die Prozession (The Procession)
XIV. Das Mondschaf (The Moon Sheep)
Garten von Freuden und Traurigkeiten (Garden of Joys and Sorrows) (1980) for flute, viola, harp and narrator
Ein Engel (An Angel) (1994) for contralto and double bass
String Quartet No. 2 (1987)
So sei es (So Be It) (2013) for violin, double bass, piano, and percussion
The InfraSound Ensemble:
Sophie Delphis, mezzo-soprano
Luke Paulino, countertenor
Yoshi Weinberg, flutes
Kathryn Vetter, bass clarinet
Giancarlo Latta, violin
Madeline Hocking, violin
Elijah Spies, viola
Elizabeth Kate Hall-Keough, cello
Sam Zagnit, double bass
J Clancy, percussion
Daniel Schreiner, piano
Austin Philemon, organ and accordion
Violetta Norrie, harp
David Bloom, conductor
Ticket Pricing:
$45 Festival Pass (includes two tickets to Saturday and Sunday shows)
$30 General Admission
$25 students/seniors/artists
Limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for Saturday and Sunday. No one turned away for lack of funds.
The Edge of the Abyss is supported by a 2026 Chamber Music America Artistic Projects Grant, generously funded by the Howard Gilman Foundation.