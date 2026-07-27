THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS Festival to Honor Sofia Gubaidulina at St. Malachy

InfraSound will present 'The Edge of the Abyss: the Music and Legacy of Sofia Gubaidulina (1931-2025)' at St. Malachy - The Actors' Chapel in Times Square from August 28th-30th, 2026. Named after Gubaidlina's work for seven cellos and two waterphones, The Edge of the Abyss is part concert-series, music festival, memorial, and community gathering. Join us for three full days of music by or inspired by Sofia Gubaidulina and learn more about this important composer's contribution to modern classical music.

Night 1 (Fri. Aug 28th 6-9:30 pm):

Gubaidulina Panel Discussion and Community Jam FREE CONCERT

At 6 pm, learn about Sofia Gubaidulina's life and music from musicians who have worked directly with her! Joined by Jules Biber (DMA, CUNY Grad Center), Lucy Shelton (soprano), and Susan Botti (composer/soprano), this informal discussion will center the experiences of musicians who've collaborated with Gubaidulina and premiered her works with special performances from Biber and Shelton. Afterward at 8 pm, enjoy a community improvisation session where members of the newly formed InfraMantle will read through text scores by InfraSound members. Bring your own instrument or voice to join the fun!

Night 2 (Sat. Aug 29th at 8:00-9:30 pm): Dots, Lines, and Zigzags:

Solos and Duos TICKETED CONCERT

Come hear some of Gubaidulina's most exciting, virtuosic, and enthralling solo and duo music performed by our very own InfraCore! Program below:

Aus den Visionen von Hildegard von Bingen (From the Visions of Hildegard von Bingen) (1994) for alto solo

Detto I: Sonata for Organ and Percussion (1978)

Sonatina (1978) for solo flute

Punkte, Linien, und Zickzack (Dots, Lines, and Zigzags) (1976) for bass clarinet and piano

Chaconne (1962) for solo piano

In Croce (On the Cross) (1991) for organ and cello

Night 3 (Sun. Aug 30th at 4:30-7 pm):

On the Edge of the Abyss: Chamber Music TICKETED CONCERT

For the closing night, join the InfraCore on a journey through cosmic ecstasy with a curated program of dramatic, ethereal, and liminal chamber music. Afterwards, enjoy a a drink (or two!) at our post-festival reception and 26/27 season kick-off!

Excerpts from Galgenlieder (Gallows Songs) à 5 (1996) for mezzo-soprano, flute, perc., organ, and double bass

VI. Die Prozession (The Procession)

XIV. Das Mondschaf (The Moon Sheep)

Garten von Freuden und Traurigkeiten (Garden of Joys and Sorrows) (1980) for flute, viola, harp and narrator

Ein Engel (An Angel) (1994) for contralto and double bass

String Quartet No. 2 (1987)

So sei es (So Be It) (2013) for violin, double bass, piano, and percussion

The InfraSound Ensemble:

Sophie Delphis, mezzo-soprano

Luke Paulino, countertenor

Yoshi Weinberg, flutes

Kathryn Vetter, bass clarinet

Giancarlo Latta, violin

Madeline Hocking, violin

Elijah Spies, viola

Elizabeth Kate Hall-Keough, cello

Sam Zagnit, double bass

J Clancy, percussion

Daniel Schreiner, piano

Austin Philemon, organ and accordion

Violetta Norrie, harp

David Bloom, conductor

Ticket Pricing:

$45 Festival Pass (includes two tickets to Saturday and Sunday shows)

$30 General Admission

$25 students/seniors/artists

Limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for Saturday and Sunday. No one turned away for lack of funds.

The Edge of the Abyss is supported by a 2026 Chamber Music America Artistic Projects Grant, generously funded by the Howard Gilman Foundation.

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