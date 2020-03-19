Broadway Green Alliance Launches Virtual #GreenQuarantine Learning Sessions

The Broadway Green Alliance has announced the launch of a new virtual learning program in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shutdown Broadway and closed theatres across the country. The BGA will host weekly virtual sessions covering a wide range of green topics, hosted by members of the theatre and environmental community.

All sessions will be free and open to the public. Learning sessions are currently scheduled to run every Thursday at 1pm in addition to family-friendly upcycled craft sessions every Saturday morning at 11am.

Upcoming learning sessions will include, "Only for Now: Managing the Stress of Self-Isolation and Being Green" (March 26) and "Somewhere That's Green: Zero-Waste in the Time of Social-Distancing" (April 2). Upcoming family-friendly upcycled craft sessions begin March 28 and include projects such as creating upcycled paper flowers, creating pencil holders from jars and cans, and knitting with plastic bags. Slated panelists include Mara Davi Gaines, Broadway Actor, Green Captain, and Climate Activist; Andrea Mechanick Braverman, PhD, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine, Director of the College Learning Environment and Associate Director of the Educational Core at Thomas Jefferson University; and Sasha Pensanti, Creator of Some Other Me Shoppe.

"During this incredibly difficult time, the Broadway Green Alliance remains committed to supporting our community and serving as the theatre industry's green anchor," said Broadway Green Alliance Director, Molly Braverman. "While theatres are dark and many of our members are out of work, we see a need for people to stay connected to each other and with our earth. These sessions are a way for us to come together and adapt our sustainable tools to this unprecedented time, as well as build our knowledge base to galvanize us for the days ahead."

The Broadway Green Alliance encourages the community to reach out with green topics and questions that they would like to see covered in future sessions. Interested participants can learn more and RSVP for sessions at www.broadwaygreen.com/greenquarantine.





