News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Dance Center to Offer New 2-Hour 'Inspire' Classes

Dancers can now take longer classes with BDC's world renowned faculty and guest artists.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Broadway Dance Center to Offer New 2-Hour 'Inspire' Classes Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Inspire is a new series of 2-hour classes at Broadway Dance Center. Dancers can now take longer classes with BDC's world renowned faculty and guest artists.

LATEST NEWS

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2024
Meet the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER, Beginning Previews Tonight
Video: COME FROM AWAY Holds USO Concerts for U.S Military Community
Video: DANCING WITH THE STARS Celebrates Disney With ALADDIN

BDC's Inspire series offers classes in a wide variety of content including dance for camera, video for dance reels, advanced kick line, commercial choreography and more! Register now for upcoming Inspire Classes at broadwaydancecenter.com!

UPCOMING INSPIRE CLASSES:

Int Adv COMMERCIAL JAZZ: Choreography with Tyce Diorio

Monday, Nov. 4 // 12-2 pm

Adv JAZZ FUNK: Choreography with Brian Friedman

Tuesday, Nov. 5 // 5:15-7:15 pm

Ages 16+

Visit our BDC Inspire page for more details and how to register.




Next on Stage Season 5



Videos