Broadway Dance Center to Offer New 2-Hour 'Inspire' Classes

Inspire is a new series of 2-hour classes at Broadway Dance Center. Dancers can now take longer classes with BDC's world renowned faculty and guest artists.

BDC's Inspire series offers classes in a wide variety of content including dance for camera, video for dance reels, advanced kick line, commercial choreography and more! Register now for upcoming Inspire Classes at broadwaydancecenter.com!

UPCOMING INSPIRE CLASSES:

Int Adv COMMERCIAL JAZZ: Choreography with Tyce Diorio

Monday, Nov. 4 // 12-2 pm

Adv JAZZ FUNK: Choreography with Brian Friedman

Tuesday, Nov. 5 // 5:15-7:15 pm

Ages 16+

Visit our BDC Inspire page for more details and how to register.