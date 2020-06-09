Broadway Catch Up: June 9 - Alex Newell, Billy Porter, Rob McClure, Danny Burstein, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Alex Newell, Billy Porter, Rob McClure, Danny Burstein, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Alex Newell sings 'I Know Where I've Been'!

Broadway veteran Alex Newell raised his voice in Support of AIDS Walk New York, which was postponed in response to the events of last week. Watch as Alex, accompanied by Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman, sings "I Know Where I've Been" as a message of "hope for a better Sunday soon."

Darlene Hope chats with friend Tara Quellhorst about race in America

NYC-based African American actress Darlene Hope recently chatted with her friend Tara Quellhorst, a Caucasian actress from Florida, about the issues of race in America.

The pair discussed everything from the social justice uprising, Darlene's experiences as a Black woman, what to do to help if you can't/don't feel comfortable protesting, and more.

Billy Porter and more participated in YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020'!

On Sunday, June 8th, Youtube presented, "Dear Class of 2020," which allowed people from around the world to join the class of 2020 as a singular community to celebrate their resilience, and the endless possibilities of their future. This festival-style lineup combined classic commencement day themes with a diverse array of entertainment that captured all of the emotions of graduation including pride, hope, optimism, and camaraderie.

See you in the world Class of 2020, we can't wait to see how you'll shape it. @thebillyporter #DearClassof2020https://t.co/dajFzsKVHq pic.twitter.com/QYlkyN6AEI - YouTube (@YouTube) June 7, 2020

On Monday, June 8th, "Tamron Hall" celebrated Pride Month with a special new episode featuring the syndicated show's first-ever virtual audience filled with viewers from across the country.

Through the course of the hour, Tamron spoke with members of the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to end discrimination and elevate the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights.

