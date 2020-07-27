Broadway Catch Up: July 27 - Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, Gavin Lee, J. Michael Finley, and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts, Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley, original Hamilton cast members, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz perform 'The Lady is a Tramp'1
In honor of this year's 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, CBS Sunday Morning aired a special performance.
The video features Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz putting their own modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp."
Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley sing 'You Rule My World'!
Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley performed 'You Rule My World' from The Full Monty as part of the Broadway Isolation Project!
"You Rule My World" THE FULL MONTY Featuring: J. Michael Finley: Broadway/West End (BOOK OF MORMON; Elder Cunningham), Broadway/Tour (LES MIZ), Film (Starred as Bart Millard in I CAN ONLY IMAGINE) @john_michael_finley Gavin Lee: 2 Time TONY Nominee (SPONGEBOB; Squidward Q. Tentacles, MARY POPPINS; Bert), Broadway (LES MIZ; Thenardier) @gavinleeofficial @broadway_isolation_project Musical theatre duets, trios, and quartets in isolation, from isolation. A reminder of how connected we all are, while bringing awareness to different organizations and causes. The Actors Fund "The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan." For more information, ways to become involved, and how to donate Visit: https://actorsfund.org/ @theactorsfund Conceived & Directed by: Max Quinlan @maxtime98 Musical Director / Pianist: Elizabeth Doran @elizabethedoran Film Editor: Blake Zelesnikar @b_zelez Sound Design: Elliott Elsey @elseyelliott @truphonic #broadwayisolationproject #nooneisalonetruly #strongertogether #inisolationfromisolation #broadway #theatre #theater #thefullmonty #yourulemyworld #onlyintermission #actorsfund @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld @playbill
Original Hamilton cast members share their favorite fan moments!
Cast members who took part in the video are Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Thayne Jasperson, Andrew Chappelle, Jon Rua, Carleigh Bettiol, and Sydney James Harcourt.
Andy Karl guest stars on Gallery View!
GALLERY VIEW finds White Star, the "11th largest toilet paper company...in New England", struggling to keep up with demand, production and competence in the age of COVID-19. Made up of a quirky cast of earnest hard-workers and entitled hangers-on, can the White Star team get its (ahem) act together to distribute toilet paper when it's most needed? Written by Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge, Gallery View features Tony winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Adinah Alexander, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Arica Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Charlie Pollock, Cody Jameson Strand and Tad Wilson.
Quentin Garzón and Ali Ewoldt sing 'Now'!
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Ali Ewoldt singing 'Now' from Doctor Zhivago.
"Now" from Doctor Zhivago features music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Michael Korie & Amy Powers.
André De Shields appears on Classic Conversations!
CSC's "Classic Conversations" series continued last week with André De Shields. He and John Doyle had a brave, honest conversation, which concludes with a beautiful, brief performance.
