Broadway Catch Up: August 5 - Jordan Fisher, Christopher Jackson, and More!

Christopher Jackson discusses MSG Networks Summer Speaker Series!

MSG Networks and the Garden of Dreams Foundation recently collaborated around the launch of the "MSG Networks Summer Speaker Series," which was created to bring joy and inspire young students while giving them advice and guidance on how to pursue a career. The Garden of Dreams Foundation provides young people in our communities with life-changing access to educational and skills opportunities, mentoring programs and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy.

As part of the weekly speaker series, about 30 high school students attend a Zoom session, hosted by former Knicks star Allan Houston, alongside a celebrity guest - most recently Christopher Jackson. During the insightful and inspiring chat, Jackson opened up about his journey to becoming an actor, the importance of collaboration and being able to express yourself. The students were blown away by the experience and expressed so much gratitude for being able to virtually connect with Jackson.

Sophia Anne Caruso releases the music video for 'Toys'!

Sophia Anne Caruso has released a music video for her single 'Toys'! The single was first released on May 22.

Jordan Fisher discusses Dear Evan Hansen, the shutdown, and more!

Jordan Fisher, the current star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, stopped by Live with Regis and Kelly today to chat about the Broadway shutdown, his final performance in Dear Evan Hansen in March, and how he and his fiancee made the best of the date of their postponed wedding.

The stars of Julie and The Phantoms perform 'Edge Of Great'!

Check out the stars of the new musical series Julie and the Phantoms from Director Kenny Ortega in action as they tease the song, "Edge of Great"!

The series stars Madison Reyes as Julie, Charlie Gillespie as Luke, Jeremy Shada as Reggie, Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex, Booboo Stewart as Willie, Cheyenne Jackson as Caleb, Carlos Ponce as Ray, Sonny Bustamante as Carlos, Jadah Marie as Flynn, Sacha Carlson as Nick, and Savannah Lee May as Carrie.

