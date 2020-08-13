Broadway Catch Up: August 13 - Syndee Winters, Cherry Jones, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Winters sings from Babes in Arms, Jones chats with Richard Ridge, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Syndee Winters, Cherry Jones, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Syndee Winters performs 'Where or When'!

Yesterday's R&H Goes Pop! video featured Broadway performer Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King) performing a contemporary take on "Where or When" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.

Cherry Jones visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On August 12, he chatted with stage and screen star Cherry Jones!

The Chers of The Cher Show reunited on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continued last night, August 12, with the 3 "Chers" from The Cher Show: Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, and Teal Wicks.

Jonalyn Saxer talks Mean Girls and more on Break A Bat!

This episode is a lot of fun, as she and host Al Malafronte talk all things baseball and Broadway such as her leading roles in Mean Girls, the Miami Marlins' Coronavirus outbreak, the CATS movie, and Aroldis Chapman's record-setting fastballs. They even played some Baseball meets Broadway trivia in this week's edition of the 7th Inning Stretch!

Related Articles