Broadway Catch Up: April 7 - Ali Ewoldt Leads a LES MIS Singalong, Caissie Levy Sings an Unplugged 'Let It Go', and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Ali Ewoldt, Caissie Levy, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Caissie Levy sings an unplugged 'Let It Go'!

Fun fact: the star sang this song over 800 times throughout her run as Elsa in Broadway's Frozen.

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto, and more lead a live reading of Lips Together, Teeth Apart!

Benefitting the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, the livestream was dedicated to Terrence McNally, who passed away on March 24, due to virus complications.

Harrison Bryan, Katie Luke, and Emily Wisser parody Avenue Q!

The trio is helping to raise funds for The Actors Fund with 'I Wish I Could Leave This Apartment'!

Ali Ewoldt leads a Les Mis singalong in her neighborhood!

The residents of Pleasantville, New York are hunkered in and social distancing, but that doesn't mean that they don't have time for a neighborhood-wide Les Miserables sing-a-long. Ewoldt, who played Cosette in the 2006 revival, leads the way!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You