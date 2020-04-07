Broadway Catch Up: April 7 - Ali Ewoldt Leads a LES MIS Singalong, Caissie Levy Sings an Unplugged 'Let It Go', and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Ali Ewoldt, Caissie Levy, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Caissie Levy sings an unplugged 'Let It Go'!
Fun fact: the star sang this song over 800 times throughout her run as Elsa in Broadway's Frozen.
an unplugged take on a song I've sung 800+ times on broadway. this arrangement was originally created w/my amazing music director, @hinkleystomp, AND @steoremus DUHHHH OMG. I love you and your genius, Ste. (along with a crucial sprinkling of musical magic from my love @hellodavidr.)
A post shared by Caissie Levy (@caissielevy) on Apr 6, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT
Ryan Duncan gets back into his Gettin' the Band Back Together character!
Ryan Duncan came up with a new video idea for his character in the Broadway musical, Gettin' The Band Back Together, Nick Styler: LIVE from quarantine!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto, and more lead a live reading of Lips Together, Teeth Apart!
Benefitting the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, the livestream was dedicated to Terrence McNally, who passed away on March 24, due to virus complications.
Harrison Bryan, Katie Luke, and Emily Wisser parody Avenue Q!
The trio is helping to raise funds for The Actors Fund with 'I Wish I Could Leave This Apartment'!
Ali Ewoldt leads a Les Mis singalong in her neighborhood!
The residents of Pleasantville, New York are hunkered in and social distancing, but that doesn't mean that they don't have time for a neighborhood-wide Les Miserables sing-a-long. Ewoldt, who played Cosette in the 2006 revival, leads the way!
