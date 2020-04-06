Broadway Catch Up: April 6 - Raul Esparza Reads Shakespeare, ALW Performs JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Raul Esparza, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Frank Wildhorn, Skylar Astin, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Skylar Astin sings some Spring Awakening!

The actor took to Instagram to post a cover of 'Touch Me' from the musical he was featured in the original cast of.

Phylicia Rashad and Raul Esparza read Shakespeare's Sonnet 29!

The Public Theater is inviting the world to use Shakespeare's words to connect with friends, family, and communities, all from their homes with their Brave New Shakespeare series.

Watch Rashad and Esparza's takes on the sonnet!

Gina Naomi Baez performs a Frozen parody!

Baez is back with another quarantine parody! This time, she takes on the Frozen song, Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?, but with lyrics relevant to the current lockdown, titled "Do You Want to Learn a TikTok Dance?"

Frank Wildhorn performs from The Man Who Laughs!

The composer took to Instagram to post what he's calling a Living Room Concert, performing "Can It Be?" from his musical The Man Who Laughs, which is composed by Wildhorn, and features lyrics by Jack Murphy.

Andrew Lloyd Webber performs Jesus Christ Superstar!

The composer chose this musical to sing from, in honor of Easter approaching. Webber says in the Twitter caption that he encourages fans to submit videos of themselves singing along.

As Easter approaches, I thought it was fitting to do something from Superstar next. I have chosen the moment where Jesus rides triumphantly into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday singing the song Hosanna. I would love you all again to send in your videos of you singing along!- ALW pic.twitter.com/9ID0CqaAF0 - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 5, 2020

Sir Patrick Stewart performs more Shakespeare!

Stewart continued his Daily Shakespeare's Sonnet series with Sonnet 16.

Carol Swarbrick sings from White Christmas!

5th Avenue Theatre has released the video of Swarbrick singing "Let Me Sing and I'm Happy." Swarbrick has led White Christmas at 5th Avenue in 2009.





