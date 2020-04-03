Broadway Catch Up!
Broadway Catch Up: April 3 - Ben Platt Performs Beyonce, ALW Plays 'Get Lucky', and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ben Platt, Judy Kuhn, Michael Urie, Teal Wicks, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Ben Platt performs a choral Beyonce cover!

Tony-winner Ben Platt teamed up with a pal to deliver some truly impressive choral two-part Beyonce harmony. Check out their quick cover of "Check On It"!

Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 5 Variations of 'Get Lucky'

Original MAMMA MIA! star Paul Clarkson lip syncs to himself!

Clarkson, who originated the role of Henry in the worldwide smash Mamma Mia! teamed up with his wife and daughter for a special flashback to his days in Greece.

Broadway stars promise it's gonna be okay!

Karen Olivo, Christine Ebersole, Danny Burstein and more took part in this video created by Tam Mutu.

A post shared by Tam Mutu (@tammutu) on Apr 1, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT

Judy Kuhn shares a message regarding Classic Stage's Assassins!

The Broadway star has released a short message on behalf of John Doyle's star-studded production. CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present Assassins in the coming months.

Lauren Marcus releases an original song!

Listen to the Be More Chill star's song, 'What It Really Cost You'!

Michael Urie performs more Hamlet as Arnold!

Watch the actor perform 'To Be Or Not To Be' as Arnold Bekhoff From TORCH SONG!

Teal Wicks sings 'Gold' from Camille Claudel!

The show was set to open at Signature Theatre this week, but has been put on hold due to the current health crisis.

Sterling K. Brown sings 'Shallow' from A Star is Born!

Watch the This is Us star belt out the tune during an Instagram Live with Variety!



