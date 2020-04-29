Broadway Catch Up: April 29 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sierra Boggess, Billy Porter, Ingrid Michaelson, Julie Halston, and more!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sierra Boggess, Billy Porter, Ingrid Michaelson, Julie Halston, and more!

Edie Falco and Stephen Wallem perform 'I Got A Friend In Me'!

The duo performed the song as part of 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala!

Sierra Boggess & Joshua Dela Cruz sing from Dancers At A Waterfall!

Last spring, the pair led a staged reading of Richard Maltby, Jr., Karen Hartman, and David Shire's DANCERS AT A WATERFALL. Now, they are reuniting to sing a song from the new musical.

Andrew Lloyd Webber show the top entries from his Cadenza Challenge!

Andrew Lloyd Webber has been busy watching submissions from his "Cadenza Challenge" where fans were invited to submit videos of them performing a cadenza, the virtuoso vocal passage at the end of "Think of Me," the iconic song from his global phenomenon The Phantom of The Opera.

Billy Porter performs 'For What It's Worth' on GMA!

Porter has released a soul-stirring cover of Stephen Stills' "For What It's Worth," as performed by Buffalo Springfield, continuing the legacy of using his art as a means to raise consciousness.

Casts of Jersey Boys around the world sing 'Who Loves You'!

275 cast members from 15 companies around the world of JERSEY BOYS have come together to honor Covid-19 relief efforts.

Ingrid Michaelson creates a Broadway medley!

The Broadway veteran is making musical magic while stuck at home. Watch below as the composer creates a very special medley of Broadway songs from Cats to Hadestown and everything in between!

Julie Halston reflects on Twentieth Century!

Halston talks about performing in the show as part of Roundabout's Off-Script series!





