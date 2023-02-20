Broadway Buying Guide: February 20, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Bad Cinderella Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - In the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville, the fields are idyllic, the prince is charming, and the townsfolk are ravishing. Only one stubborn peasant stands in the way of absolute perfection: Cinderella. To the flawless residents and royals of Belleville, this damsel IS the distress. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means. From composer Andrew Lloyd Webber comes bad Cinderella, featuring an original story and book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel.

2) A Doll's House Buy Tickets Tickets from: $57.50 - A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

3) Funny Girl Buy Tickets Tickets from $69 - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

4) Sweeney Todd Buy Tickets - Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London. Director Thomas Kail helms the return of this musical thriller starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

5) Moulin Rouge! Buy Tickets Starting at $79 - Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

6) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $124 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

7) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $87 - What if Juliet didin't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. The musical features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

8) Pictures From Home Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

9) The Thanksgiving Play Buy Tickets - Good intentions. Bad decisions. Great fun. In Larissa FastHorse's satirical comedy The Thanksgiving Play, a troupe of really well-meaning theater artists dream of creating something revolutionary: a culturally sensitive, totally inoffensive Thanksgiving school pageant that finally gives a voice to Native Americans. Finding said Native Americans... isn't so simple. And that's when things start to get absurd. Sending up a whole feast of social issues, this bitingly funny play roasts everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

10) Parade Buy Tickets - Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another. Direct from its acclaimed run at New York City Center, Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony-winning musical is under the visionary direction of Michael Arden.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Sorry For Your Loss Buy Tickets Tickets from: $47.50 - Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of "A Good Cry" created "Sorry for Your Loss," a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life - and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss - or will. So... everyone.

2) Chris Gethard - A Father & The Sun Buy Tickets Tickets from: $47.50 - Chris Gethard, the "significantly funny" (The New York Times) comedian, actor, and "cool kid of American hipster comedy," returns to the stage in a thoughtful and hard-hitting world premiere at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Known for the critically acclaimed special Career Suicide as well as his unforgettable characters in shows like "The Office" and "Broad City"; Gethard is currently taking on his most prolific role yet: father. Charting the emotional experiences and revelations each new parent faces, A Father & The Sun is a hilarious ride bursting with palpable punchlines as Gethard tenderly explores generational differences, toxic masculinity, what it means to be a dad, and the truly unexpected joys of lawn maintenance.

3) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $61.50 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

4) The Seagull/Woodstock, NY Buy Tickets - A group of New York theater people retreat to a house in the Hudson Valley hoping to get away from it all. Except they can't seem to escape the ambitions, rivalries and fragile egos that follow them everywhere. Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for hypocrisy and self-absorption among well-meaning people is given fresh, fun emphasis as Thomas Bradshaw returns to The New Group with his contemporary reworking of a classic masterpiece. Directed by The New Group's Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott.

5) The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window Buy Tickets Tickets from $195 - Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan star in Lorraine Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run. Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals.

6) Dog Man: The Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $43.50 - A Hilarious Heartfelt Family Adventure Based On The Worldwide Bestselling Series! Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!

7) The Play That Goes Wrong Buy Tickets Tickets from: $74 - Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

8) black odyssey Buy Tickets - Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African-American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

9) Blue Man Group Buy Tickets Tickets from: $52.50 - Blue Man Group combines music, technology and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages. Blue Man Group's shows have been described by critics as "innovative," "energetic" and "wildly entertaining." But the only way to truly understand Blue Man Group's global popularity is to see the show for yourself.

10) shadow/land Buy Tickets Tickets from: $75 - Premiering as an audio play at The Public, 2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's SHADOW/LAND returns in Spring 2023 with a stunning live production. Magalee and her daughter Ruth are faced with the question of legacy when Ruth coaxes Magalee to sell their historic family-owned business as Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, SHADOW/LAND is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.