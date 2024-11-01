Broadway-Bound ALI Musical Cancels Chicago Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago run of ALI, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, has canceled what it had billed as a pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago. The production had been set to open at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from in April and May 2025.

This is the second run of the musical that has failed to materialize. The production had previously aimed to premiere in Louisville in Fall 2024.

From his early days as Cassius Clay, growing up with dreams of greatness, to his transformation into Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer and humanitarian - ALI follows the pivotal moments, the triumphs, and the struggles of the man who was not only ‘The Greatest’ inside the ring, but also a fighter for justice and a beacon of hope outside of it. Experience the story that’s as vibrant and powerful as the man himself. With an original score blending jazz, classical, hip-hop, funk, soul and rock and roll, ALI is a tribute to a man who continues to inspire millions around the world.

ALI is written and directed by Clint Dyer, with original music by composer Teddy Abrams, and co-lyricist/ music producer Q-Tipd.

ALI was set to be produced by Tony Award winner Richard Willis along with co-producers Brook T. Smith, David & Michelle Campbell, Ian Rupert, Jim and Kathy Mora and TheTribecaWorkshop in collaboration with ABG Entertainment in partnership with Lonnie Ali.

"Due to scheduling conflicts in key departments on our team, ALI will not be able to appear in the Broadway in Chicago 2024-2025 season, as scheduled" said producer Richard Willis. "We could not be more grateful to everyone at Broadway in Chicago and the Nederlander Organization. While we won't premiere ALI int he coming year, we look forward to celebrating Ali's life in the great city of Chicago where Ali called the South Side home."