Broadway And Beyond TV Celebrates Black History Month with Paul Tazewell and More

Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, Catherine Schreiber, will host a week highlighting the careers of leading Black theatre-makers. Participants include Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, producers Stephen Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey and more.

Each episode can be seen on BroadwayandBeyondTV.com and related Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social channels, ReachTV.com and CatherineSchreiberProductions.com

The Broadway and Beyond TV series runs in over 90 major airports in North America and the UK on ReachTV.

Wednesday, February 24

10:30 AM ET

Stephen Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey (Part One) Catherine Schreiber talks with Olivier winning and four-time Tony nominated team who burst onto the Broadway scene with a starry revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2008. Meet the trail-blazing producers.

Thursday, February 25

10:30 AM EST

Stephen Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey (Part Two) Diversity and Inclusion

12 PM, EST

Paul Tazewell (Part One) Catherine Schreiber interviews the Tony Award-winning costume designer of Hamilton.

Friday, February 26

10:30 AM EST

Stephen Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey (Part Three) Forging Ahead and Making a Difference

12 PM EST

Paul Tazewell (Part Two) The continuation of the interview with the Tony and Emmy Award-winning designer - Inspiring others.

2 PM EST

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack Catherine Schreiber talks with an industry leader who has been a major force in the commercial theatre for more than a quarter of a century.

Saturday, February 27

12 PM EST

Paul Tazewell (Part Three) A Man for all Mediums - What's up Next? West Side Story with Steven Spielberg.