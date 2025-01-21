Broadway-Aimed BULL DURHAM To Play Paper Mill Playhouse In Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The musical adaptation of the film Bull Durham is set to make its Paper Mill Playhouse debut in Fall 2025. According to recent Equity casting notices, the show will play a one-month run at the venue from October 2 - November 2, 2025.

The production is currently seeking Equity principal actors. ensemble dancers, ensemble singers, and Equity stage managers for the production.

The most recent high profile production of the Broadway-aimed musical starred Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker at Theatre Raleigh in September 2024. Previously attached stars also include Will Swenson and Melissa Errico who starred in the show at Alliance Theatre in 2014.

Bull Durham, A New Musical is an adaptation of the beloved 1988 film about the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. This Theatre Raleigh production will bring the musical to Durham, N.C. for the first time.

The Bull Durham story weaves together baseball and romance as veteran catcher Crash Davis is brought in to mentor rookie pitcher Ebby Calvin "Nuke" Laloosh, while Annie Savoy, the team's muse, must choose between the two men. Shelton, who wrote and directed the original film, adapted his screenplay for the musical while Werner composed the music and lyrics. The production's creative team includes director Broadway director Marc Bruni ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "The Great Gatsby"), choreographer Joshua Bergasse ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the 2014 revival of "On the Town" on Broadway and NBC’s "Smash") and music supervisor Vadim Feichtner (Broadway’s "Falsettos" and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee").