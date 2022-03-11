Broadway Adaptation of HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON in the Works

Variety has reported that Tiwary Entertainment Group's TEG Plus has acquired the stage rights to Harold and the Purple Crayon, the beloved children's book by Crockett Johnson, and plans to adapt it into a Broadway production. The Harold and the Purple Crayon musical will feature new and original songs composed by AJR's Jack and Ryan Met. A book writer is not yet attached to the project.

The musical will feature a young adult Harold, facing every day challenges and realizing that he can no longer rely on his magical purple crayon.

"The first time I heard AJR, I was struck by the theatricality of their hit songs. To be collaborating with AJR in adapting a classic and beloved story as 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' into a modern musical is quite literally this fanboy's dream come true," Vivek J. Tiwary, Broadway producer and founder of Tiwary Entertainment Group, shared in a statement.

"We adored 'Harold and The Purple Crayon' growing up, and we thought: 'What if we saw Harold as a young adult, realizing that his problems are too profound to simply draw away?'" added AJR.

Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel and Lil Rel Howery are set to star in a live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon, directed by Carlos Saldanha for Sony.

