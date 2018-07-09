WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Jul. 9, 2018  

1) Brief 7/9: The New York Musical Festival Kicks Off Today, and More! Choreographer Alan Johnson Passes Away
by Stephanie Wild - July 08, 2018

BroadwayWorld has learned Alan Johnson, the choreographer best known for his work on West Side Story, as well as The Producers and other Mel Brooks films, has passed away in his sleep this morning.. (more...)

2) Brief 7/9: The New York Musical Festival Kicks Off Today, and More! Backstage with Richard Ridge: Anna & Glinda & Lysistrata & More! FROZEN's Patti Murin Reflects on the Roles That Made Her Career
by Backstage With Richard Ridge - July 08, 2018

'I keep saying that I forgot that I know how to act, as opposed to making faces and appropriate gestures... It's a fairytale, sure. But it's a story that has to be told in a clear and concise way. [Michael Grandage] was the first person to tell me, 'You have to make it truthful. Don't just do things.' So Anna is rooted very deeply in truth.'. (more...)

3) Brief 7/9: The New York Musical Festival Kicks Off Today, and More! Dee Hoty Talks Taking On The Title Role in HELLO, DOLLY! in Oklahoma
by Stephanie Wild - July 08, 2018

Dee Hoty, three-time Tony nominee, is gearing up to take on the iconic role of Dolly Levi in a production of Hello, Dolly! at the Lyric Theatre in Oklahoma. She, along with some of the show's creatives, chatted with NewsOK to talk about their experiences thus far.. (more...)

4) Brief 7/9: The New York Musical Festival Kicks Off Today, and More! BWW Exclusive: Broadway On A Budget: A Broke College Student's Guide
by Sarah White - July 08, 2018

Now that July has started with a massive heat-wave, a comparison can be made between the high temperature outside and the current average price of Broadway tickets. This can cause theatre fans to feel stuck between a rock and a hard place, if they don't know the following tips to make seeing your favorite shows a little easier. . (more...)

5) BWW's On This Day - July 8, 2018
by - July 08, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The New York Musical Festival kicks off today

-The Brick's Trans Theatre Festival 2018 begins today

BWW Exclusive: Before She Walks Down the Street to Broadway, 5 Things You Should Know About PRETTY WOMAN

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Darlesia Cearcy & Merle Dandridge in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Talks The Show's Ever-Important Message About Mental Illness

Social Butterfly: Readers Think Jeremy Jordan Should Return to Broadway in a New Musical!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

