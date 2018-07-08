Backstage with Richard Ridge: Anna & Glinda & Lysistrata & More! FROZEN's Patti Murin Reflects on the Roles That Made Her Career

"I keep saying that I forgot that I know how to act, as opposed to making faces and appropriate gestures... It's a fairytale, sure. But it's a story that has to be told in a clear and concise way. [Michael Grandage] was the first person to tell me, 'You have to make it truthful. Don't just do things.' So Anna is rooted very deeply in truth."

Truth is one thing that Patti Murin's Anna certainly is not lacking. Frozen has taken Broadway by storm this season and it's partly thanks to Murin's spunky yet honest portrayal of one of Disney's newest heroines. Watch below as she chats with Richard Ridge about being chosen to originate this role for the stage, her history with Disney shows, and of course, reflects on other highlights from the course of her Broadway career!

Murin's other Broadway/national tour credits include: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alumna of the Syracuse University Drama Department.

