Brief 6/26: Watch the Full JIMMY AWARDS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 25, 2018

The complete cast for the world premiere Chicago production of the new comedy musical, TOOTSIE has just been announced. Joining previously announced Tony Award nominee SANTINO FONTANA as Michael Dorsey will be LILLI COOPER as Julie Nichols, SARAH STILES as Sandy Lester, JOHN BEHLMANN as Max Von Horn, ANDY GROTELUESCHEN as Jeff Slater, JULIE HALSTON as Rita Mallory, MICHAEL McGRATH as Stan Fields, and REG ROGERS as Ron Carlisle.. (more...)

2) Cher Sees CHER SHOW in Chicago: 'Much Better Than I Thought It Would Be'

by BWW News Desk - June 25, 2018

The Cher Show has begun previews in Chicago, and who better to catch an early look than Cher herself! The superstar stopped by the Oriental Theatre for three performances this past weekend to check out the show. 'Some parts of it are really fabulous. We're going to work on the other parts. In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be. And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out,' she tells the Chicago Tribune. 'It needs work. I'm not supposed to say that but I don't care.'. (more...)

3) Diana Rigg Offers MY FAIR LADY Tickets to the 'Truly Good-Mannered Man' Who Gave Her His Cab

by BWW News Desk - June 25, 2018

Diana Rigg, currently starring in My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center, wrote a piece for The New York Times, in search of someone who she calls 'A Truly Good-Mannered Man.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Listen to Cher, Andy Garcia, & The Cast of MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Perform FERNANDO

by TV News Desk - June 25, 2018

Check out a newly-released audio clip of Cher, Andy Garcia, and the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again performing 'Fernando' from the upcoming sequel. Listen below!. (more...)

5) Denis Arndt Replaces Tom Skerritt in Company of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

by BWW News Desk - June 25, 2018

Tony Award nominee DENIS ARNDT (Heisenberg) has joined the company of the Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, STRAIGHT WHITE MENdirected by Anna D. Shapiro. Mr. Arndt will perform the role of Ed, replacing Tom Skerritt, who has departed the production for personal reasons.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lena Hall

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Cherry Lane Theatre Will Present An American Sign Language Interpreted Performance Of FIRST LOVE tonight!

-HB Studio Presents LOVE, ROSE A New Musical, Tonight!

-Lincoln Center presents MIDSUMMER NIGHT SWING 2018 tonight!

-FRAGMENTS By Scott Evan Davis Premieres Tonight At The Laurie Beechman Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Tammy Blanchard Has a Pipe Dream in THE ICEMAN COMETH

What we're geeking out over: The Chers of THE CHER SHOW Cher A Moment with Cher!

There were a few tears after being nose to nose and sharing secrets with the exquisite @cher. ?? pic.twitter.com/Ch5J6bRFhJ - Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) June 25, 2018

What we're watching: High School Theatre Comes to Broadway at the 2018 Jimmy Awards

Social Butterfly: BWW Live Chats with Taye Diggs- Watch the Full Conversation!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles