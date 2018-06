VIDEO: Listen to Cher, Andy Garcia, & The Cast of MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Perform FERNANDO

Click Here for More Articles on Mamma Mia 2

Check out a newly-released audio clip of Cher, Andy Garcia, and the cast of Mamma Mia! HERE WE GO AGAIN performing "Fernando" from the upcoming sequel. Listen below!

Based on the Broadway musical, the new installment will hit theaters on July 20, 2018.

Oscar winner Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Donna in the film, alongside Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooperwill also return as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth return as Sophie's "dads" Sam, Bill and Harry.

Joining the cast will be Lily James as 'Young Donna', Alexa Davies as Young Rosie and Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Tanya. (Go Green). Also appearing will be Young Sam played by Jeremy Irvine, Young Bill played by Josh Dylan and Young HARRY played by Hugh Skinner. Ol Parker writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

