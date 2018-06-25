Diana Rigg Offers MY FAIR LADY Tickets to the 'Truly Good-Mannered Man' Who Gave Her His Cab

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

Diana Rigg, currently starring in My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center, wrote a piece for The New York Times, in search of someone who she calls "A Truly Good-Mannered Man."

Rigg details a recent encounter she experienced during a rainstorm in the city, while searching for a cab.

"Caught in a huge rainstorm, I was stumbling along getting progressively wetter and more desperate searching for a cab," she writes. "Suddenly, I saw one parked outside a cafe."

She assumed that the driver was inside a nearby coffee shop and decided to wait for him to return.

"Imagine my dismay when a man walked by after I had waited for a while. He looked into the cab where the driver, unnoticed by me, was sitting and drinking coffee. They exchanged a few words, and the man proceeded to get in."

Rigg said that she ran up to the cab and told the man that he can't do that, as she had been waiting. The man proceeded to apologize and get out of the cab, allowing Rigg to take it.

"As we drove away, the driver said, 'That was a truly good-mannered man.'"

Rigg is searching for the man who did this good deed, and writes that she would like to thank him by offering him and his significant other two tickets to "My Fair Lady," plus drinks in her dressing room and a backstage tour.

"All he has to do is reply with a telephone number, state what he was carrying at the time and on which street the episode took place. He can contact me through Lincoln Center Theater."

Read the full piece here.

Rigg is making her LCT debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Broadway: Medea (Tony Award), The Misanthrope (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Abelard and Heloise (Tony nom.). Off-Broadway: Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM).

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features a cast of 37 headed by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Manu Narayan. Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lernerand music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

My Fair Lady received 10 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

