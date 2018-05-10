Brief 5/10: THE GENTLEMAN CALLER Opens Off-Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Producers Gerald Goehring and Michael F. Mitri announced today the cast for the lab of the highly-anticipated Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Secret Garden. With book and lyrics by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize® winner Marsha Norman, music by Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon and based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden will be directed, choreographed, and reimagined for a new generation by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The lab will be held from May 19 through June 8.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Get a First Look at Christian Borle, Laura Michelle Kelly & More in ME AND MY GIRL at Encores!

Encores! presents Me and My Girl as the final production of the Encores! at 25 season at New York City Center, beginning tonight! Check out all new clips from the show, featuring stars Christian Borle and Laura Michelle Kelly, below!. (more...)

3) Breaking: Kate Baldwin & Bryce Pinkham Will Lead Tom Kitt's SUPERHERO at Second Stage; 40th Anniversary Season Announced!

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) will celebrate its 40th Anniversary season with a slate of productions throughout the 2018-19 season, including two World Premieres, plus an acclaimed favorite in their new Broadway home.. (more...)

4) York Theatre Co to Present Aki Babatunde In World Premiere Musical LONESOME BLUES

The York Theatre Company in association with Documentary Arts presents the world premiere of the new musical Lonesome Blues, based on the true story of legendary bluesman Blind Lemon Jefferson, created by Alan Govenar (Texas in Paris) and Aki Babatunde (Blind Lemon Blues), directed by Katherine Owens (How Is It That We Live or Shakey Jake + Alice), performed by Aki Babatunde with David Weiss on guitar.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Final Casting Announced For The World Premiere of TRIOPERAS: TURANDOT, BUTTERFLY & CARMEN

Pamela Tan-Nicholson's explosive new production, TriOperas, opens at the Peacock Theatre in under three weeks, and the sensational cast have been taking every 'opera-tunity' to rehearse, for the show's groundbreaking opening. Inspired by three of the best-known female characters in opera, Turandot, Madam Butterfly and Carmen, TriOperas opens on 23 May, for a limited season until 1 July, with press night on 29 May 2018.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Abingdon Theatre Company's THE GENTLEMAN CALLER officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony nominees: Glenda Jackson

Set Your DVR...

-Hugh Jackman will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

-Laurie Metcalf will appear on THE VIEW!

What we're geeking out over: Do the Lambeth Walk to a first look at Encores! ME AND MY GIRL!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: COME FROM AWAY celebrates 100 performances in Toronto!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

