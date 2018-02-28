Brief 2/28: CAROUSEL Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Derek Klena and Caroline O'Connor Will Play Final Performance in ANASTASIA March 25

by BWW News Desk - February 27, 2018

Derek Klena and Caroline O'Connor will play their final performance as "Dmitry" and "Lily," respectively, in the hit Broadway musical ANASTASIA on March 25, 2018. Klena and O'Connor are original members of the Broadway company.. (more...)

2) Barbra Streisand Reveals Title of Her Trump-Era Inspired Album, Dispute with Weinstein, Future of GYPSY & More!

by BWW News Desk - February 27, 2018

Living legend Barbra Streisand is already at work on her next album. When asked in a recent interview whether the Trump presidency would inspire new music, she told Variety: 'Absolutely. As a matter of fact, I'm doing an album. The next one I'm doing is called 'What's on My Mind.' I have to express myself in these ways, lyrically and melodically.'. (more...)

3) Ben Thompson Joins the Cast of WAITRESS Tonight

by BWW News Desk - February 27, 2018

The producers of the hit Broadway musical Waitress have announced that Ben Thompson will join the cast in the role of Earl beginning tonight, February 27, 2018, opposite Sara Bareilles.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Jessica Lange and More Arrive on the Red Carpet at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala

by Walter McBride - February 27, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) held its annual 2018 Gala honoring Tony, Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jessica Lange with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre on Monday, February 26, 2018 in the new Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, NYC).. (more...)

5) THREE TALL WOMEN Postpones First Preview, Performances Begin March 1

by BWW News Desk - February 27, 2018

BroadwayWorld has just discovered learned upcoming play THREE TALL WOMEN, set to begin previews tonight, February 27, has pushed their first performance to Thursday, March 1st.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jessie Mueller

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-CAROUSEL begins previews tonight at the Imperial Theatre!

-George Takei-led ALLEGIANCE officially opens tonight in Los Angeles!

-T Schreiber Theatre's 5th Annual Schreiber Shorts begins performances at The Robert Moss Theatre tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Denee Benton, Christiani Pitts and more celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions!

What we're geeking out over: Tituss Burgess, Andrea Martin, Lea Salonga, and more have joined the lineup for BROADWAY BACKWARDS!

What we're watching: What's the Buzz with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE? John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and more Tell Us What's Happenin' at the cast's press meet and greet yesterday!

Social Butterfly: David Yazbeck performed "Haled's Song About Love" from THE BAND'S VISIT at TEDxBroadway!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bernadette Peters, who turns 70 today!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Bernadette Peters is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout The New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles