BWW TV Exclusive: Denee Benton, Christiani Pitts & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions!

As you know, February is Black History Month. We here at Broadway Sessions wanted to take a moment to reflect on the massive impact of African American legacy on Broadway and beyond. We rallied an incredible roster of some of Broadway's most fantastic voices to speak and sing on the subject. The result was moving and hilarious and powerful and poignant. And the singing? Well, let's just say y'all aren't ready for this!

Enjoy performances from Denee Benton (Great Comet), Arbender Robinson (In Transit, The Little Mermaid), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Ari Groover (Bare), Donell Foreman (The Book of Mormon), Allison Semmes (Motown), Zurin Villanueva (Mean Girls), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Jasper in Deadland, Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Kinky Boots), Shonica Gooden (Cats), Sean Green Jr. (Hamilton), Romelda Teron Benjamin (BKLYN), Trista Dollison (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale) and Latoya Edwards. You may want to take your shoes off and get ready to throw the at the screen... it's that good!

Join us this week at Broadway Sessions as we celebrate the music of award winning composers Thomson and Desmon w/ an all star cast!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

